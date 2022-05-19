InMet publishes danger alert for more than ten states

The InMet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued an intermediate-level danger alert for more than ten Brazilian states due to a cold wave that reached the national territory this week. According to the institute, the notice is valid until Friday night (20). Low temperatures can cause health risks.

The affected states are: Rondônia, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. The alert also applies to the Federal District.

In addition to the cold wave, InMet also warns of a potential danger of frost in regions of Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. The phenomenon is classified as a “light risk” for crop loss.

The strong mass of air of polar origin dropped temperatures in several capitals, creating new records of minimum temperatures in the year. São Paulo recorded 7ºC at 7 am, the lowest temperature in 2022 at the Mirante de Santana automatic station. The previous record was 12.6°C on May 5, according to Climatempo.

Rio de Janeiro had the thermometers marking 11.8°C, while Belo Horizonte registered 10.2°C. In Brasília, the temperature plummeted to 11.4°C and in Cuiabá the record was 11°C.

Just yesterday a subtropical cyclone hit the south of the country, causing strong winds and a drop in temperature. More than 220,000 homes were without electricity in Rio Grande do Sul.

In Santa Catarina, the Santa Catarina Highway Military Police used 300 kg of salt to melt the ice accumulated on a road that connects Urubici to São Joaquim, in the mountains of Santa Catarina.