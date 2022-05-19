Is it bad to use your cell phone in the dark? Does it cause cancer? Learn how to protect your eyes

Photo: Pixabay





A very common habit and present in the routine of a large part of the population: touching the cell, for example, after a whole day of work, under the covers, in the dark room and before bed.

The question is whether and how harmful this can be to the health of our eyes. First of all, it is necessary to point out that regardless of the environment you are in, the screen with a lot of brightness and even a very dark one requires a lot of effort from the eyes, which can lead to problems to maintain focus in addition to eye dryness. But then, what to do in these cases?

according to Ophthalmologist, Nilo Resende, to improve this situation, the ideal is for the person to increase the lighting of the place, minimizing the differences in the adaptation of the eye, thus reducing visual fatigue. “The suggestion is an ambient light between 75-150 lux in the case of typical LCDs. The use of LCDs with low reflectivity and with higher inherent luminance indices can provide improved viewing conditions, resulting in ergonomics in video readings”, he said. the doctor.

How our vision works in the dark

Darkvision leads to a phenomenon called mydriasis which is nothing more than the dilation of the pupil, the smaller, black-colored circle of the eye. It is important to explain that the pupils have the function of controlling the entrance of light in the eyes, contracting or dilating according to the lighting. Mydriasis can worsen the visual quality away.

Can many hours in front of screens lead to loss of vision or the need to wear glasses?

According to the specialist, when it comes to screen exposure, the biggest concern is with the myopia an issue related to excessive use of screens.

Nilo Resende also recalls that children who spend a lot of time in front of cell phones and computers and are not exposed to the sun are often left with the production of dopamine impaired. The substance is responsible for controlling eye growth and helps prevent it from becoming an “elongated” eye and developing myopia.

“Myopia occurs when the visual focus forms before the retina, causing difficulty to see clearly what is far away. According to data from the WHO (World Health Organization), between 2020 and 2050, it is estimated that high myopia increase by 89% in Brazil. During the time of the pandemic, there was a 39% increase in the number of visits to children with the disease in the public hospital network, according to the Health Department of Brasília”.

Photo: Image: Freepik





Some signs can alert you if cell phone time is straining your eyes. Itching, blurred vision, sensitivity to light and eye burning are among them. In case of any of these symptoms, it is important to seek the advice of an ophthalmologist.

Using cell phone in the dark causes cancer or blindness

The expert warns: the statement is nothing but fake newssince there is no correlation between eye cancer or blindness and cellular.

“The American Cancer Society, the US National Library of Medicine, and the American Society for Clinical Oncology have also not issued any warnings about the connection between cell phone use (at night or otherwise) and eye cancer.” stated.

See tips to protect your eyes from screen exposure

There are several ways to protect and prevent eye health problems. The main one is, every two hours, rest five minutes, closing your eyes or focusing on objects in the distance, like looking out a window, for example, recommends the ophthalmologist.

1. Keep your cell phone away from your face, at eye level or slightly below;

2. Avoid nearby lamps, direct lights on the monitor or reflections on the screen;

3. Leave the cell phone in night mode: doing this can mitigate the possible effects of eyestrain, dryness and myopia induction.

For those who have doubts about how long they can be using the cell phone without harming the eyes, first of all, it is worth remembering that it varies according to the age of the individual.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the ideal is that children under 1 year of age should not be exposed to a computer screen. already enter 2 and 5 yearsthe maximum time must not exceed 60 minutes per day and always supervised by parents or guardians.

teenagers between 11 and 18 years old should limit the time to 3 hours per day and not allow them to spend the night playing games or having free access to their cell phones.

In addition, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) published in 2016 a guidance manual called #less screen #more health. The document brings recommendations for the use of screens by age in addition to a series of information and alerts for children’s health.