It is possible to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels significantly just by changing your diet.

Everyone has heard that changes in cholesterol and triglyceride levels are bad for health. However, many people underestimate the matter, as the condition is asymptomatic in the short term.

Both triglycerides and cholesterol are fat molecules, however, both have different purposes. Cholesterol is largely produced by the liver and participates in the formation of cell membranes and the synthesis of some hormones. Triglycerides are a way to store energy that comes basically from food.

The alteration of the lipid profile leads to the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood vessels. With age and added to bad habits, this accumulation leads to the formation of atheromatous plaques that can lead to obstruction of blood flow.

It is possible to reduce the values ​​of these exams with food. Triglyceride levels are easier to correct with a balanced diet. To reduce cholesterol levels, you need a dietary prescription with increased protein, reduced saturated fat and increased polyunsaturated fat.

It is worth mentioning that after reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels with food, it is necessary to maintain a healthy eating pattern, so restrictive diets are not indicated because the individual will not be able to maintain adequate food and the exams will change again. Therefore, it is better for the changes to be gradual so that they are permanent.

Ana Teixeira is a nutritionist, graduated from the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU). Specialist in Functional Nutrition from the VP Institute and Sports Nutrition and Obesity from the University of São Paulo (USP). She has her own office in Anápolis and writes every Wednesday at Portal6. Follow her on Instagram.

