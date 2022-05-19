Know the rights of all SUS users — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Unified Health System (SUS) is one of the largest public health systems in the world. It was created to ensure that all Brazilians count on full access, universal and free health services to all the complexities.

Through the SUS, Brazilians have access, for example, to free vaccines and medicines and to medical care that ranges from Primary Care to surgeries and transplants. SUS users have some basic rights when using its services. Check out:

1. Every citizen has the right to be served with order and organization

According to this principle, whoever is in a serious condition or in greater suffering must be attended first. In addition, everyone should have easy access to health centers, especially the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

2. Every citizen has the right to quality care

Citizens have the right to receive clear information about their health status. Likewise, your family members also have the right to receive information about their status.

In addition, patients are entitled to anesthesia and pain-relieving medication when needed. Quality care also concerns the medical prescription, which must be written clearly and legibly.

3. Every citizen has the right to humane and non-discriminatory treatment

Health professionals and all those who work in the SUS cannot, under any circumstances, condition the provision or quality of their service to the patient’s race, color, age, sexual orientation, health status or any other characteristic.

All those responsible for the service must have respect for the body, intimacy, culture, secrets, emotions, security and religion of those being served.

Doctors, nurses and other professionals must be easily identifiable through clearly visible badges.

4. Every citizen has the right to see their own medical records whenever they want

The freedom to refuse or allow any medical procedure is also ensured, assuming responsibility for it. The patient also cannot undergo tests without knowing it.

5. Every citizen who uses the SUS also has duties when seeking care

Never lie or give wrong information about your health status. It is also the duty of the SUS user to treat professionals with respect and to have exams and documents available whenever requested.

6. Everyone must make an effort to comply with the provisions of the SUS Users’ Rights Charter

Also check out the full document here.

To learn more, check out the illustrated booklet of SUS users’ rights, published by the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh), here.

With information from Ebserh and the Ministry of Health.

