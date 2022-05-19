Learn to recognize 7 signs that may indicate thyroid problems

The thyroid is the gland responsible for producing the hormones T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which regulate metabolism. When she is in trouble, the consequences show up in various aspects of the body’s functioning.

The gland is shaped like a butterfly and is located on the front of the neck, just below the region known as the Adam’s apple. When you are experiencing changes, the thyroid works too much (hyperthyroidism) or slower (hypothyroidism).

Check out 7 signs that may indicate that your thyroid is not well:

· Weight gain or loss;

· Mood changes;

· Drowsiness or tiredness;

. Muscle aches;

· Loss of hair;

. Dry skin;

· Difficulty concentrating and forgetting.

important function

Endocrinologist Lorena Lima Amato explains that the hormones produced by the thyroid are important for the functioning of the heart, brain, liver, kidneys. They can also interfere with the growth and development of children and adolescents, the regulation of menstrual cycles, fertility, weight, memory, concentration and emotional control.

“The thyroid is important for several vital functions of our body and, therefore, it should be checked annually, when clinical and blood tests are carried out”, explains Lorena.

According to her, measurements of TSH and free T4 hormones are also occasionally indicated. And, if applicable, the doctor may still order imaging tests to check for the possibility of thyroid nodules or cancer.