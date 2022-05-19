Learn to recognize 7 signs that may indicate thyroid problems

The thyroid is the gland responsible for producing the hormones T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which regulate metabolism. When she is in trouble, the consequences show up in various aspects of the body’s functioning.

The gland is shaped like a butterfly and is located on the front of the neck, just below the region known as the Adam’s apple. When you are experiencing changes, the thyroid works too much (hyperthyroidism) or slower (hypothyroidism).

Check out 7 signs that may indicate that your thyroid is not well:

· Weight gain or loss;

· Mood changes;

· Drowsiness or tiredness;

. Muscle aches;

· Loss of hair;

. Dry skin;

· Difficulty concentrating and forgetting.

important function

Endocrinologist Lorena Lima Amato explains that the hormones produced by the thyroid are important for the functioning of the heart, brain, liver, kidneys. They can also interfere with the growth and development of children and adolescents, the regulation of menstrual cycles, fertility, weight, memory, concentration and emotional control.

“The thyroid is important for several vital functions of our body and, therefore, it should be checked annually, when clinical and blood tests are carried out”, explains Lorena.

According to her, measurements of TSH and free T4 hormones are also occasionally indicated. And, if applicable, the doctor may still order imaging tests to check for the possibility of thyroid nodules or cancer.

Human body with thyroid cancer. In the image, the body is represented in blue and the thyroid with orange and yellow - Metropolis***drawing-human body-thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer is a type of tumor that, in most cases, is curable when treatment is started early, and it is important to be aware of the symptoms that may indicate it.reproduction

White painted human body shows thyroid gland. The woman is represented in white and the thyroid in red, pink and white colors - Metropolis***drawing-human body-thyroid gland

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland, which is located in the anterior part of the neck, just below the region known as Adam’s apple (or popularly, gogó)Getty Images

Woman feels thyroid discomfort. She puts her hand on the front of her neck and appears to feel pain in her thyroid region - Metropolis***photo-woman-with-hand-on-neck-thyroid-

It acts on the function of important organs such as the heart, brain, liver and kidneys. It also interferes with the growth and development of children and adolescents, the regulation of menstrual cycles, weight, memory and emotional control.Getty Images

Human body signals the presence of a lump in the neck. The nodule is oval near the thyroid is yellow and orange - Metropolis***thyroid-nodule-drawing

One of the most common thyroid problems is nodules, which have no symptoms. It is estimated that 60% of the Brazilian population has thyroid nodules at some point in their lives. However, only 5% of nodules are cancerous. Getty Images

A woman is examined by a doctor on the thyroid. They are in a doctor's office wearing a mask and sitting, facing each other-Metropolis***photo-woman-does-thyroid-exam

Early recognition of this nodule can save the person’s life and thyroid palpation is essential for this. Once the nodule is identified, the endocrinologist will request a series of complementary tests to confirm the presence or absence of cancer.Getty Images

Human body image shows thyroid nodules and swollen neck. The thyroid is represented in lilac-Metropolis color***thyroid-nodule-drawing

In addition to the lump or lump in the neck, which usually grows quickly, other symptoms may indicate the existence of thyroid cancer. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to swelling in the neck and pain in the front of the throat, which can radiate to the ears.Getty Images

Man sitting on bed coughing with hand over mouth. He wears a plaid shirt, is sitting with his eyes closed and his hand closed in his mouth - Metropolis***photo-man-cough-with-hand-in-mouth

In addition, the patient may experience hoarseness or voice changes, difficulty breathing, and a constant cough that does not accompany flu or cold symptoms. Another symptom identified is difficulty swallowing or a constant feeling of something stuck in the throat. Getty Images

A woman consults with a doctor who examines her neck. She's sitting opposite him and looks up, with annoyance on her face-Metropolis***photo-doctor-exams-thyroid-of-patient

Although this type of cancer is more common from the age of 45, whenever any of these symptoms appear, the most common being a lump or lump in the neck, it is recommended to consult a specialist doctor.Getty Images

Female doctor performs ultrasound on patient's neck. He's lying down and shirtless - Metropolis***photo-doctor-performs-ultrasound-on-man

The diagnosis is usually made after performing an ultrasound of the neck. According to the characteristics of the nodule, aspiration puncture is performed, through which the diagnosis of cancer can be confirmed.Getty Images

Doctor examines patient's neck with lump - Metropolis***photo-patient-shows-neck-with-nodule

The treatment of thyroid cancer is surgical. Total or partial thyroidectomy (thyroid removal) is the treatment of choice. There may also be a need for therapeutic complementation with radioactive iodine.Getty Images

