Learn to recognize 7 signs that may indicate thyroid problems
Jenni Smith
The thyroid is the gland responsible for producing the hormones T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which regulate metabolism. When she is in trouble, the consequences show up in various aspects of the body’s functioning.
The gland is shaped like a butterfly and is located on the front of the neck, just below the region known as the Adam’s apple. When you are experiencing changes, the thyroid works too much (hyperthyroidism) or slower (hypothyroidism).
Check out 7 signs that may indicate that your thyroid is not well:
· Weight gain or loss;
· Mood changes;
· Drowsiness or tiredness;
. Muscle aches;
· Loss of hair;
. Dry skin;
· Difficulty concentrating and forgetting.
important function
Endocrinologist Lorena Lima Amato explains that the hormones produced by the thyroid are important for the functioning of the heart, brain, liver, kidneys. They can also interfere with the growth and development of children and adolescents, the regulation of menstrual cycles, fertility, weight, memory, concentration and emotional control.
“The thyroid is important for several vital functions of our body and, therefore, it should be checked annually, when clinical and blood tests are carried out”, explains Lorena.
According to her, measurements of TSH and free T4 hormones are also occasionally indicated. And, if applicable, the doctor may still order imaging tests to check for the possibility of thyroid nodules or cancer.
***drawing-human body-thyroid cancer
Thyroid cancer is a type of tumor that, in most cases, is curable when treatment is started early, and it is important to be aware of the symptoms that may indicate it.reproduction
***drawing-human body-thyroid gland
The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland, which is located in the anterior part of the neck, just below the region known as Adam’s apple (or popularly, gogó)Getty Images
***photo-woman-with-hand-on-neck-thyroid-
It acts on the function of important organs such as the heart, brain, liver and kidneys. It also interferes with the growth and development of children and adolescents, the regulation of menstrual cycles, weight, memory and emotional control.Getty Images
***thyroid-nodule-drawing
One of the most common thyroid problems is nodules, which have no symptoms. It is estimated that 60% of the Brazilian population has thyroid nodules at some point in their lives. However, only 5% of nodules are cancerous. Getty Images
***photo-woman-does-thyroid-exam
Early recognition of this nodule can save the person’s life and thyroid palpation is essential for this. Once the nodule is identified, the endocrinologist will request a series of complementary tests to confirm the presence or absence of cancer.Getty Images
***thyroid-nodule-drawing
In addition to the lump or lump in the neck, which usually grows quickly, other symptoms may indicate the existence of thyroid cancer. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to swelling in the neck and pain in the front of the throat, which can radiate to the ears.Getty Images
***photo-man-cough-with-hand-in-mouth
In addition, the patient may experience hoarseness or voice changes, difficulty breathing, and a constant cough that does not accompany flu or cold symptoms. Another symptom identified is difficulty swallowing or a constant feeling of something stuck in the throat. Getty Images
***photo-doctor-exams-thyroid-of-patient
Although this type of cancer is more common from the age of 45, whenever any of these symptoms appear, the most common being a lump or lump in the neck, it is recommended to consult a specialist doctor.Getty Images
***photo-doctor-performs-ultrasound-on-man
The diagnosis is usually made after performing an ultrasound of the neck. According to the characteristics of the nodule, aspiration puncture is performed, through which the diagnosis of cancer can be confirmed.Getty Images
***photo-patient-shows-neck-with-nodule
The treatment of thyroid cancer is surgical. Total or partial thyroidectomy (thyroid removal) is the treatment of choice. There may also be a need for therapeutic complementation with radioactive iodine.Getty Images
Beatriz Souza is an intern at the Mentor Program and is supervised by the editor Maria Eugenia.