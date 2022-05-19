Microsoft: Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Moves “Fast”

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is fast-forwarding, if we consider that it is a rather large operation and therefore also very complicated. It is one of the biggest purchases in human history.

The statements are from an interview with the French newspaper L’Echo, in which Smith states that the acquisition is underway. “fast enough”.

“It’s moving fast, at least fast enough for an acquisition of this size,” said Smith, who later explained that it’s a long and far from complete process. “One of our lawyers summed up the situation well by saying: “We are coming to the end of the beginning and now we are heading to the beginning of the middle. ”It is a long process and we are still at the stage where of course the sooner we close the acquisition the better, but we will stick to the process. “

As we know, Microsoft’s goal is to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by June 30, 2023. In this way Microsoft is about to enter the halfway stage – which will certainly take a few months – and only then will it enter the final part (possibly at the beginning of next year the final preparations will begin).

The operation is currently under review by the US Federal Trade Commission, which at worst may decide to block it, so its success is not 100% certain at the moment. Activision Blizzard shareholders approved the acquisition late last month and so far everything has been going well.

