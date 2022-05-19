Microsoft says Windows 11 is ready to be adopted by all PC users

THE Windows 11 he was officially launched in early October last year and since then, the operating system has received several updates with features promised during the announcement and fixes for issues encountered by users. In the OS presentation, Microsoft highlighted that Windows 11 would be released gradually to ensure a smooth and stable experience for users. This policy caused many devices to only receive the update in 2022.

However, Windows 11 seems to have already overcome these initial steps. THE Microsoft has stated that the new OS is available for wide deploymentwhich means that all users can download and install it directly from Windows Update. Microsoft does not plan to impose a migration on Windows 10 users. The latest operating system remains optional and anyone who chooses to stay on Windows 10 will receive another three years of active support.