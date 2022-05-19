Ministry of Health expands cancer treatment in SUS

The Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday (18) the expansion of oncological procedures for the treatment of cancer. They are now offered by 11 hospitals qualified for peritonectomy and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemoperfusion. The ordinances that provide for the offer of the two procedures were signed today by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

According to the ministry, the new additions expand the procedural options for the oncological treatment of two types of cancer: malignant peritoneal mesothelioma (MPM), which affects the abdominal region, and peritoneal pseudomyxoma (PMP), a tumor that manifests itself in the abdominal cavity. peritoneal.

Specific protocols were also prepared to guide health professionals about the diseases and the use of the new procedures. The protocols are published jointly by the departments of Specialized Health Care and Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, the ministry said in a statement.

The expectation of the authorities is that, each year, 200 procedures for cytoreduction surgery with hyperthermochemotherapy are performed in the Unified Health System (SUS). The inclusion of the new procedures should result in an impact of R$ 6.7 million in the federal budget.

“In order to accelerate the beginning of the tabulated offer of these procedures within the scope of the SUS, the Ministry of Health analyzed data from hospitals qualified in high complexity in oncology, related to cancer surgeries and surgeries of the digestive system, to assess which ones are qualified for the immediate realization of the new incorporated procedures”, the note also says.

Also according to the folder, local managers of the SUS may request the authorization of new hospitals, provided that according to the criteria established in the ordinance to be published.