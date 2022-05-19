National Anti-Asylum Fight Day reinforces the need for inclusion

posted on 05/18/2022 15:52



(credit: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil)

“A cemetery of the living, without time, without hope, the living dead forgotten and lost in memory, in a warehouse of people that became constipation for the crazy people of this country”, sings the music therapist Luizinho Gonzaga. The stanza is from the song Juquery lands, composed in the 1980s to portray the reality of the inmates of the Juqueri Psychiatric Hospital, in São Paulo, one of the largest and oldest asylums in the country. The song shows violence and exclusion in the treatment of people with mental disorders, precepts fought by the anti-asylum movement.

In 1987, the Congress of Workers of Mental Health Services took place in the city of Bauru, in São Paulo. This meeting gave rise to the National Anti-Asylum Struggle Day, in order to combat the hostility of psychiatric methods, based on the use of electroshocks, lobotomy, compulsory hospitalizations and isolation.

On April 6, 2001, the Psychiatric Reform Law was enacted. The measure is a milestone in the search for humanized treatment, as it provided the gradual closure of asylums and the creation of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS), Psychosocial Assistance Centers (CAPS), and therapeutic residences, for example. These SUS devices aim at comprehensive mental health care, through multidisciplinary teams.

Melissa de Oliveira, psychologist and doctor in public health, believes that the main advance of the anti-asylum movement is the capillarity it has reached in the country. “The Brazilian anti-asylum movement has been pointed out by several intellectuals as a great reference in the world, with regard to issues related to mental health. And one of the main factors is that we do not have a movement formed only by academics or professionals, but service users, family members and artists are also involved in the struggle for a society without asylums”, comments the specialist, pointing out that the movement anti-asylum should encompass social aspects beyond institutional health issues.

However, even after 21 years of the Psychiatric Reform Law, Brazil faces challenges and possible setbacks in guaranteeing the rights of people with mental disorders. In March of this year, the Ministry of Health published Ordinance 596, which revoked the Deinstitutionalization Program and promoted the cut of RAPS resources. In addition, the Ministry of Citizenship published a public notice that allocates R$ 10 million to psychiatric hospitals.

For Humberto Costa (PT/PE), senator and president of the Senate Human Rights Commission, these measures represent a major setback. “In the current government, under the banner of ‘new mental health policy’, the return to the asylum model, with the centrality of psychiatry, already known to be marked by violence, brutality and processes of exclusion and incarceration in asylum institutions and their peers”, he warns.

It is also worth mentioning the growing investment in therapeutic communities (TCs), private entities, largely of a religious nature, which aim to treat drug addicts. A survey carried out by the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (CEBRAP) and the NGO Conectas Human Rights shows that, between 2017 and 2020, the amount of federal resources allocated to TCs reached R$ 330 million.

“The most likely trend is that investment will continue to grow, especially on the part of the federal government, which makes the transfer to TCs the main axis of its policy of care for those who have problematic drug use”, the document emphasizes. However, the TCs are the target of criticism from experts and even complaints of torture and compulsory conversions.

According to Bruno Logan, a psychologist and specialist in harm reduction, therapeutic communities and psychiatric hospitals have a similar relationship because they are based on the asylum logic. “In the past, asylums locked people inside physical spaces, today therapeutic communities lock people in ideological spaces, because for them the subject will only be cured, free or safe if he is in abstinence”, he explains.

The expert also mentions that harm reduction is a public health strategy that seeks to mitigate the effects of drug consumption, without the focus being the mere deprivation of use by the individual. “It is based on the guarantee of human rights and places the user as the focus of care. While the asylum and prohibitionist policy focuses on drugs”, summarizes the psychologist.

Anti-asylum: denial and affirmation

The meaning of the word anti-asylum comprises negation and affirmation. “While the movement is anti-asylum, it is in favor of many things”, highlights Melissa de Oliveira. “Franco Basaglia, who was an Italian psychiatrist and a great inspiration for the Brazilian anti-asylum process, said that the asylum tries to offer the false idea that an institution can handle everything. Deinstitutionalization denies the asylum precisely when it opens up a range of other needs. for the subject”, he adds.

Therefore, for Melissa, deinstitutionalization is not mere dehospitalization, but the denial of an institution that reduces the individual to the diagnosis. By denying the asylum, the anti-asylum movement struggles to ensure comprehensive care for people in psychological distress. In addition to an interdisciplinary treatment, it is necessary to think of “public policies aimed at different perspectives of life, because the subject is multiple, and while he is not reduced to illness, he will need work, education, housing, art, culture and leisure. “, emphasizes the psychologist and doctor in public health.

Autonomy and inclusion

Autonomy and inclusion in the treatment of people in psychological distress are fundamental, because the individual becomes actively involved in the process. The application of these principles of freedom, dignity and social inclusion constitute the “denial of the subject reduced to his diagnosis or medication”, as emphasized by the psychologist Melissa de Oliveira.

According to her, it is impossible to think about the treatment and obtain results without involving the individual, integrated with the participation of professionals and family members. “What we often have are several processes of frustration, we usually say that the person did not adhere to the treatment, but I deny that sentence, there is no such thing, who is not adhering to the subject is the service, which wants to present ready answers”, he defends.

In the Federal District, one of the spaces that stand out in the humanization of the treatment of mental disorders is the Anankê clinic. Founded in 1991, the mental health care center has art as its main therapeutic resource. According to Adriana Quirino, psychologist and clinical coordinator of the Anankê community center, despite the coexistence space being a single place, it has different meanings for each patient.

“On Mondays, we have the function of welcoming what comes from the weekend, because they are moments of greater coexistence with families or social events that can bring greater instability to patients. On Tuesday, we carried out activities with other resources other than verbal ones, such as visual arts with the studio in the morning and body activities in the afternoon. On Wednesday, we have a collective speech activity, to see the issues of coexistence between them and between the clinic”, he says. The professional also explains that Wednesday afternoons are for listening to projects that the patients themselves suggest, such as a book fair.

The weekly program continues with meditation on Thursday mornings and an open stage for artistic expressions in the afternoon. Finally, on Fridays, reading circles and a cooking workshop are held. “In addition to these activities, there are psychotherapy and medication groups for each patient”, adds Adriana, emphasizing that the needs are assessed individually by professionals.

For Marcia Henning, Administrative Director of the clinic, art is a valuable therapeutic resource, because it offers several languages ​​of expression. “The idea is to offer ways for people to express themselves, because sometimes it’s very difficult to talk about suffering and work it out through speech,” she says. Anankê had a theater company, but activities were interrupted because of the pandemic. Marcia pointed out that the scripts and costumes were built together with patients, therapists and interns. sun warriors and Romeo and Juliet – A Rap Opera are some of the main pieces of the theatrical company.

The catalytic affect proposed by Nise da Silveira

Nise da Silveira was a psychiatrist who revolutionized the treatment of people with mental disorders. Born in Maceió, in 1905, she founded the Occupational Therapeutics Section at the Pedro II Psychiatric Center. Nise encouraged patients to participate in activities such as painting and modeling. And, in 1952, she created the Museum of Images of the Unconscious, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Thatiana Ayres, occupational therapist and master in bioethics, Nise defended the good relationship between doctor and patient as one of the fundamental issues of treatment. “In the occupational therapy workshops held by Nise, the professional was a point of reference, who acted as a catalyst for affection and was always at the patient’s side, available to help and understand him”, recalls the specialist.

Thatiana also highlights Nise’s libertarian pioneering spirit in psychiatric reform in Brazil. “When analyzing the narratives of Nise’s works, it is possible to verify that the discourse and clinical practice were close to the patient’s human rights framework. His approach was humanistic in the care process, centered on the person, based on affection, understanding, freedom, respect for human beings and their freedom”, he points out.

The human rights of the patient are still a little known concept in the country. “Unfortunately, in Brazil there is no national law on patients’ rights. There are some state laws that were not enough to make society aware and create a mentality in health professionals about their role. Thus, it is essential that Bill No. 5559/16, which provides for the Statute of the Right of the Patient, is approved by the Federal Senate”, defends Thatiana.

*Intern under the supervision of Mariana Niederauer