News from France and Region

The vaccination campaign against Influenza had this week expansion of the public that can receive the immunizer. Now, truck drivers, teachers, workers from the Fire Department, the Armed Forces and the Military and Civil Police can be vaccinated against the virus.

Other publics who could already be immunized can still receive the vaccines at the UBSs (Basic Health Units). Pregnant women, postpartum women (within 45 days postpartum), children aged 6 months to 4 years, health workers, elderly people aged 60 years and over, people with disabilities and comorbidities continue to receive the Influenza vaccine.

The new public started to be served this Monday, 16. The UBSs are open from 8 am to 4 pm. This Thursday, 19, the UBSs of Santa Clara, Paulistano, Planalto, Santa Terezinha and Leporace are the units that will apply the doses against Influenza. The list with the times and places of application of vaccines is released daily by the City Hall of Franca.

The vaccination campaign also offers MMR immunizers, but these are only applied to children aged 6 months to 4 years. The application of the Influenza vaccine and the triple viral vaccine in children will be carried out in exclusive UBSs this Thursday, 19: Brasilândia, Aeroporto 3, Paulista, Horto, Ângela Rosa, Progesso, Luíza, Estação and São Sebastião.

Since the beginning of this year’s vaccination campaign, 32,083 doses of the Influenza vaccine have been applied. Exclusive to children, the triple viral immunizer had 3,943 doses applied until this Wednesday, 18.