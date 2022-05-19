Paraguay mayor victim of attack has irreversible health condition – News

The mayor of Pedro Juan Caballero, José Carlos Acevedo, was in critical condition this Wednesday (18), the day after he was shot, medical sources said. According to the staff of the private hospital where the politician was treated, the situation of the head of the municipality is “irreversible”.

Ronald Acevedo, governor of the Paraguayan department of Amambay, of which Caballero is the capital, said his brother was intercepted by three armed men as he was leaving the city hall. “President Mario Abdo Benitez is solely responsible for everything that is happening in the city,” he accused.

THE Governor lost his 21-year-old daughter in an attack in October 2021, in which three people died on the way out of a nightclub. His other brother, Roberto Acevedo, a former president of the Paraguayan Congress, escaped an attack in 2010 in which two security guards died.

According to police statistics, on the dry border, in the radius of Caballero and Ponta Porã, in Brazil, there are around 150 murders related to organized crime per year.





Asked what the reason for the attack was, the governor replied: “It’s because we do our job well, as happened with the promoter Marcelo Pecci“, referring to the public prosecutor murdered last week in Colombia.



