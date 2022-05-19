Putin: Blood cancer looks like it’s just one of many rumors about the Russian leader – MonitoR7









With the Russian invasion of Ukraine almost three months old, rumors about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin only increase. The latter assures him that he suffers from blood cancer. But to prove, which is good, nobody proves.

Speculation about the Russian president is not new: he has also had cancer of the pancreas, thyroid and intestine, in addition to Parkinson’s disease.

In 2014, the New York Post reported that the president was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment from a German doctor. The doctor was not identified, but would be a former agent of the KGB (the former Russian secret police). At the same time, the world press claimed that he was recovering from a spinal injury.











The last disease, blood cancer, was revealed by a supposed Russian oligarch — the sources of these stories are always anonymous. He would have a close relationship with Putin, and one of their conversations, recorded, would have been obtained by the American magazine New Lines Magazine, which preferred to preserve him. Other than that source, however, there is no concrete evidence that the Kremlin chief is ill.

The publication itself admits that the information, released on Friday (13), is fragile. “New Lines obtained an audio recording of an oligarch near the Kremlin who describes Putin as ‘very sick with blood cancer’ (…) We are unable to independently confirm this claim, medical records are notoriously difficult to verify. meet.”











Theories run wild on social media among internet users. Some even say that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be Putin’s final achievement as president. Press vehicles and journalists around the world also claim that he has been surrounded by doctors for at least seven years. Always without photos, documents that prove hospitalizations or treatments. Anything. Russian official sources also never confirmed any of these theories.



The head of the Ukrainian intelligence service even attested to the information that Putin has cancerbut the Kremlin soon denied it.

In addition to Vladimir Putin being a leader with a mysterious personality, access to personal information about the Russian president is practically impossible. Fact is, despite persistent and longstanding rumors about his health, he has been in power for over 20 years.











Confused about an information, app message or social media post? Forward the question to the Monitor R7 that we will check it for you: (11) 9 9240-7777 or [email protected]

* Intern at R7with text editing by Marcos Rogério Lopes