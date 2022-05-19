Realme GT 2 Pro: balanced top of the line at a fair price | Analysis / Review

realme arrived betting on the Brazilian market with its new top-of-the-line cell phone, the GT 2 Pro. It was announced together with the C35 in the domestic market. They are models for different audiences and for those who are interested in the GT 2 Pro, expect it to deliver a set as good as the best from other brands. The model we tested is in white color that has a special finish made of biopolymer that helps to reduce carbon emissions in manufacturing. The finish resembles paper to the touch and hence the name of the color Paper White. Despite being a good quality material, it doesn’t have the premium feel of other glass-backed colors. The GT 2 Pro features Samsung’s second-generation Super AMOLED LTPO display. It’s a panel that goes from 1 to 120 Hz with strong brightness, great color calibration, wide viewing angle and HDR10+ support. The sound part lacks power compared to other flagships, but it delivers good quality for movies and games.

Performance is on account of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 combined with 12 GB of RAM, in addition to the possibility of expansion with virtual RAM. It’s a fast phone, but it doesn’t surpass its predecessor with Snapdragon 888. Anyway, it still stands above others with the same hardware, such as the Galaxy S22 Plus. The good news is that the more efficient dissipation system prevents the GT 2 Pro from overheating as much as others. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts well, outperforms its predecessor, but not to the point of impressing. As we have a screen that reduces the refresh rate to up to 1 Hz, we expected better autonomy. Either way, you’ll have battery for the whole day off. The charger is the same as the reame GT 5G and takes 40 minutes to fill the battery. The photographic set is competent and makes good photos in any light situation. The difference is for the smaller camera with a microscopic lens with up to 40x magnification. It is possible to capture tiny objects and even insects in great detail. Of course, the sensor has low resolution, so don’t expect super sharp photos. Is it worth buying the realme GT 2 Pro? It’s a nice top of the line that delivers a good multimedia experience, agile performance, all-day battery life and good cameras. To check out all the details, just access the full analysis below.

The realme GT 2 Pro arrived in Brazil in May 2022 by BRL 5,999. Below you can find offers on the device when available:

