Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 is in production, says leaker

Rumors about a PS5 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 began to circulate behind the scenes. According to journalist Chris Klippel – responsible for bringing news about GTA 6 – Rockstar would be working on the new version of the game since 2020, but an alleged remake of Red Dead Redemption delayed the plans.

The founder of the Rockstar Mag portal, which usually brings accurate news about the producer, also revealed a possible collection with the name “Outlaws” – “outlaw”, in free translation – apparently containing both titles. Check out:

à la base être annoncé bien plus tot. L’annonce aurait été visiblement décalée pour le remaster/remake de RDR. If you don’t know that the project will be toujours d’actualité et that visiblement is not included in the name of the “Outlaws Collection”. Wait & see ! (2/2) — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 16, 2022

first tweet: “To answer the multiple DMs at once: yes, as I was able to confirm in late 2020, a next-gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been in the works for several months at Rockstar. With a Red Dead Redemption remaster/remake project.” According to Tweet: “The port of RDR 2 would be announced much earlier. The ad would have been changed because of the RDR remake. I don’t know more than that, but unless the project has lost relevance, it will be called the Outlaws Collection.”

Before Klippel spoke, another insider released this information on social media. AccountNGT, a leaker famous for getting information about Star Wars Eclipse and Hogwarts Legacy in advance, also suggested the production of a port of Arthur Morgan’s saga for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Although many are eyeing the PS5 version, it’s good to treat this information as rumors. Rockstar hasn’t said anything about the Outlaws Collection or a remaster of one of its series titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 44 million copies

Take-Two Interactive has brought an update on how Red Dead Redemption 2 is performing on the market. According to the publisher, the title reached 44 million copies sold around the world. See more details!