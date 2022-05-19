Revenue Auction has Redmi Note 10S from R$300, iPhone and more | Economy

Murilo Tunholi Revenue Auction has Redmi Note 10S from R$300, iPhones and more

THE IRS

frequently carries out auctions of items seized at Brazilian airports and borders. These products are usually well preserved and are offered in batches. This Tuesday (17), there is an active auction with packages of Redmi Note 10S

from R$300, as well as iPhones, iPads and other electronics.

The lots announced by the IRS can have from one product to dozens of items. THE package number 56

for example, only includes the Redmi Note 10S for an initial bid of R$300. lot 59

brings not only the same Xiaomi smartphone, but also an Apple Pencil 2 for R$720.

There is still the lot 49

in which it is possible to buy a fourth generation iPad Air for R$ 550. Meanwhile, the package number 181

It has an initial bid of BRL 1,000 and has four products: a Redmi 6A, a Redmi Note 6 Pro, a Redmi Go and an Apple Watch Series 4.

How to participate in the IRS auction

The prices of the Federal Revenue’s auctions are quite inviting, but it is not so simple to participate in the negotiations. To try to buy a lot, you need to follow these steps:

Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately); Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal; Go to the Federal Revenue website and look for public notice number 0900100/000004/2022; Submit your proposals.

Proposals can be made until the day May 23 at 9pm

(Brasilia time. The classification and bidding session will take place in May 24 at 9 am and 10 am

respectively.

To participate in the auction you must be at least 18 years old or emancipated. Both legal entities and individuals can submit proposals.

please note that the IRS does not send the products sold

. If you are able to buy a package, you must pick it up at the location indicated by the agency. For public notice 0900100/000004/2022, depending on the batch, the goods are stored in five different places in the state of Paraná. Are they:

Federal Revenue Office in Cascavel – lots 01 to 32;

Federal Revenue Office in Maringá – lots 33 to 39;

Customs of the Federal Revenue in the Port of Itajaí – lots 40 to 106;

Customs of the Federal Revenue in Foz do Iguaçu – lots 107 to 167;

Customs of the Federal Revenue in Curitiba – lots 168 to 203.

Cell phones and featured items in the auction

Check out the table set up by the technoblog

with the main lots of products from this Federal Revenue auction: