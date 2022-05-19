Revenue Auction has Redmi Note 10S from R$300, iPhone and more | Economy

Raju Singh
Technology
2022-05-19

Murilo Tunholi

Revenue Auction has Redmi Note 10S from R$300, iPhones and more

THE IRS
frequently carries out auctions of items seized at Brazilian airports and borders. These products are usually well preserved and are offered in batches. This Tuesday (17), there is an active auction with packages of Redmi Note 10S
from R$300, as well as iPhones, iPads and other electronics.

The lots announced by the IRS can have from one product to dozens of items. THE package number 56
for example, only includes the Redmi Note 10S for an initial bid of R$300. lot 59
brings not only the same Xiaomi smartphone, but also an Apple Pencil 2 for R$720.

There is still the lot 49
in which it is possible to buy a fourth generation iPad Air for R$ 550. Meanwhile, the package number 181
It has an initial bid of BRL 1,000 and has four products: a Redmi 6A, a Redmi Note 6 Pro, a Redmi Go and an Apple Watch Series 4.

How to participate in the IRS auction

The prices of the Federal Revenue’s auctions are quite inviting, but it is not so simple to participate in the negotiations. To try to buy a lot, you need to follow these steps:

  1. Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately);
  2. Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal;
  3. Go to the Federal Revenue website and look for public notice number 0900100/000004/2022;
  4. Submit your proposals.

Proposals can be made until the day May 23 at 9pm
(Brasilia time. The classification and bidding session will take place in May 24 at 9 am and 10 am
respectively.

To participate in the auction you must be at least 18 years old or emancipated. Both legal entities and individuals can submit proposals.

please note that the IRS does not send the products sold
. If you are able to buy a package, you must pick it up at the location indicated by the agency. For public notice 0900100/000004/2022, depending on the batch, the goods are stored in five different places in the state of Paraná. Are they:

  • Federal Revenue Office in Cascavel – lots 01 to 32;
  • Federal Revenue Office in Maringá – lots 33 to 39;
  • Customs of the Federal Revenue in the Port of Itajaí – lots 40 to 106;
  • Customs of the Federal Revenue in Foz do Iguaçu – lots 107 to 167;
  • Customs of the Federal Revenue in Curitiba – lots 168 to 203.

Learn in detail how the IRS auction works.

Cell phones and featured items in the auction

Check out the table set up by the technoblog
with the main lots of products from this Federal Revenue auction:

LotValorItems35R$ 75,500.001x Nintendo Switch Lite
40x batteries for gamepad
15x Nintendo Switch
1x Nintendo Switch Special Edition Dodo Airlines
6x Nintendo Switch Lite
1x Logitech steering wheel
1x gamepad
1x PS2
17x Redragon gamepad
4x Redragon headphone
10x Xbox Series X
7x Xbox Series S
13x PS5
2x Nintendo Switch Lite
3x Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
6x Strike Pack Dominator PS4
2x Hori Fighting Commander
2x Xbox controller
7x Power A Control
2x Hori Control
1x Hori Zelda
1x Xbox (unidentified, 512GB)
1x Thrustmaster TS-PC Racer Ferrari
3x PS4
3x Dualsense controller36R$ 69,000.0010x iPad 8
6x Kindle Fire HD8
18x Kindle Fire HD8

4x Kindle Fire 7
2x iPad
1x MacBook Air (A2337)
40x Hyundai tablet
1x iPad Pro A2378
6x Macbook Air A2337
1x magic keyboard
1x DJI gimbal
1x DJI Osmo Mobile 3 combo
2x iPad Pro A2377
1x MacBook Pro A2338
1x Kamvas tablet (?)
20x iPad Air A231637R$ 16,250,0025x “Xiaomi headphones”
various car multimedia centers
86x Redmi Airdots 2
112x Xiaomi Earbuds Basic 2
2x Motorola Pulse 2
14x “Dragon Headphone”
1x AirPods Pro42R$ 450,001x Poco X3
1x Redmi Note 747R$200,001x Redmi 9i49R$550,001x iPad Air 451R$850,001x iPad 856R$300,001x Redmi Note 10S57R$665,001x Xiaomi Mi 10T59R$720,001x Redmi Note 10s
1x Apple Pencil 270R$ 500,001x Switch Lite Special Edition Dialga&Palkia
1x box redragon74R$400,001x Poco X380R$200,001x Redmi Note 10T84R$200,001x Redmi 9T96R$100,002x Chomecast 3101R$46,000.00many films
500x SSD 128GB
1500x “PCB”106R$ 100,002x Chromecast 3181R$ 1,000,001x Redmi 6A
1x Redmi Note 6 Pro
1x Redmi Go
1x Apple Watch series 4183R$ 500,001x Redmi 6
1x Redmi 6A
1x Redmi Note 7
1x iPhone X185R$ 500,001x Redmi 6
1x Redmi 7
1x Redmi Note 6 Pro
1x iPhone 7186R$ 500,001x Redmi 6
1x Redmi Note 6 Pro
1x Mi A2 Lite
1x iPhone X192R$ 500,001x Redmi 6
1x Redmi Note 7
1x Redmi Note 6 Pro
1x iPhone 7198R$ 500,001x Redmi 6
1x Redmi Note 7
1x Mi A2
1x Mi 8 Lite

Collaborated: Everton Favretto

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

