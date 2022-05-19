RTX 4090 Ti: see images of the giant GPU heatsinks

Several rumors point out that Nvidia is already working on the RTX 4090 Ti, future graphics card of the upcoming GeForce 40xx series. Now, a new leak has revealed footage of the graphics chip cooling systemwhich brings a massive build to support the GPU.

Past speculation suggested that the RTX 4090 Ti would have a average consumption of 600W, and consequently the heating would also be potent. With the new leaked images we have not only a confirmation of the existence of the plate, but also the dimension of what this “monster” will be able to do.

housing baseplateSource: Chipell Forums

The heat sink has a sturdy structure, but what stands out is the silver baseplate increaseo, that is, the metal plate that comes into contact with the chip to carry out the heat exchanges. It is interesting to note, though, that the body of the VRAM memories will also be protected.

Currently Nvidia uses the so-called thermal pads to perform this heat exchange. This nomenclature is used to indicate small pieces of a rubber-like material that makes contact with the chips.

Heat dissipation structureSource: Chipell Forums

The heatsink will retain the GeForce 30xx series design to maintain airflow through a hybrid cooling chamberbut it will also have more protection and thermal dissipation for the VRMs and several thermal pads for many components included in the PCB of the board.

Source: Chipell Forums

The other leaked image is purely aesthetic, referring to the silver finish that recalls the silver infinity symbol on the outside of the plates. Rumors point out that the RTX 4090 should have the double the performance of the current RTX 3090and several new specifications were leaked last Monday (16).

The first cards of the Ada Lovelace architecture are expected to launch in mid-July, but the RTX 4090 Ti should not hit the market until some time later.