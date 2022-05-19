Samsung tells why Galaxy A and M still have a charger in Brazil

This week, Samsung announced two new mid-range phones in Brazil, the Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M53. The novelty marks the increase in the portfolio of models with 5G support, the continuation of the South Korean’s strategy of maintaining a line of products with exclusive sale over the internet and raises again the controversy of chargers.

In an interview with TecMundoRenato Citrini, Senior Product Manager of Samsung’s Mobile Devices Division, spoke more about new products, Brazilian consumers, marketing issues and more.

Charger in the box? Only in Brazil

Contrary to recent controversies, the Galaxy M23 and M53 arrived here with a charger in the box, unlike the global version. A few months ago, the Galaxy A53 also diverged from Samsung’s international strategy and landed in the Brazilian market accompanied by the accessory.

Citrini explained that this flexibility in the composition of the box is due to the fact that the company has its own factories in Brazil. If the products were packaged at Samsung’s factory in Korea or Vietnam, for example, we would hardly have this differentiation.

Image: Shutterstock

In Brazil, the withdrawal of chargers began in the S and Z lines with the argument of reducing the environmental impact, but in other countries the brand’s intermediaries already arrive without the plug adapter.

However, last week the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) guided the more than 900 Procon in the country to open administrative proceedings against Samsung and Apple in response to the lack of chargers in the boxes of smartphones sold by the brands.

It is worth noting that the accessory that comes with the new Galaxy M is 15W, so anyone who wants to take advantage of the 25W fast charging supported by the devices needs to buy another plug adapter separately.

Despite the inclusion of the lower power charger raises doubts about the possibility of the act being a strategy to circumvent possible fines from Procon, Citrini recalls that the manufacturer has always placed the 15W accessory in the intermediary package, except for models above the Galaxy A70.

Specifications to attract online shopping

While the Galaxy A line was created to replace the darlings (and extinct) Galaxy J, the Galaxy M family emerged in 2019 with the proposal to be sold exclusively in online retail. The internet-only sales strategy remains to this day and even seemed like a kind of omen for Samsung in relation to the pandemic that started a year after the launch of the new bet.

“The change perceived in other categories also happened in the world of smartphones. The online world started to have a greater relevance not only in the search, but also in the execution of the purchase”, explains Citrini.

As the user cannot go to a store to touch the product and make his purchase after some tests, the Galaxy M line focuses on consumers with a comparative and decided profile, since he is his own seller and guides his own purchase.

Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M53 (Image: Playback/Samsung)

How does Samsung choose which processor to use?

To reach this audience, which tends to value the specifications of the devices, Samsung bets on performance in the new Galaxy M23 and M53. For the new models, the manufacturer chose to use chips from MediaTek and Qualcomm.

The processor adopted in the Galaxy M53 is a 6 nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 900 that works together with 8GB of RAM (plus 8GB of RAM Plus) and 128GB of internal storage with the possibility of expansion up to 1TB via microSD. The Galaxy M23 comes with an embedded Snapdragon 750G and 6GB of RAM with RAM Plus options for virtual memory.

According to Citrini, the choice of processors is dictated by Samsung’s parent company. For this, factors such as the level of performance required by the product and the distribution market are taken into account – the M line does not exist worldwide, for example.

From there, the company balances the demands and offers of its suppliers to see which best suits each case. Currently, the South Korean works with its own processors (Exynos) and with third parties, such as Qualcomm, MediaTek and UNISOC.

In addition to performance, it is also important to remember that the choice of processor allows for improvements in design and the availability of new software features. In the case of the Galaxy M53, for example, the 6 nanometer processor offers greater energy efficiency and, consequently, allows for a thinner device thanks to the smaller components.

Regarding the software, more modern processors allow features that were only present in top-of-the-line models, such as the object eraser, to reach intermediaries such as the Galaxy M.

Object Eraser on Galaxy devices (Reproduction: Samsung)

The fact is that Samsung remains firm and strong in its strategy of having a smartphone portfolio broad enough to reach all types of users, whether they are more focused on performance, design, selfies or battery life. And you, which cell phone consumer profile do you fit: bold, conservative or moderate?