Second day of tests of the Goiânia City Hall contest should bring together more than 18 thousand candidates, this Sunday (22/05)

Just over 18,000 candidates participate in the second day of tests of the Goiânia City Hall contest, to be held next Sunday (22/05). In this round, those vying for 100 of the educational support agent positions will take the exam. The Selection Center of the Federal University of Goiás (CS-UFG), responsible for organizing the event, released the test locations on its website, this Tuesday (05/17).

Part of the competitors was sent to the buildings of the Federal University of Goiás (UFG) and another part to the premises of the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC-Goiás).

In all, the city hall contest received more than 100,000 entries. There are 1,376 vacancies available in the areas of education, health, social assistance and infrastructure, in primary, secondary and higher education positions. Salaries range from R$1,212 to R$3,452. The UFG Selection Center divided the vacancies into five schedules, ranging from the letter “A” to the letter “E”. Last Sunday (05/15), candidates for the positions of Community Health Agent and Endemic Combat Agent, referring to schedule A. The exam on May 22 concerns schedule B.

The exams on June 5th correspond to schedule C and cover the positions of Social Affairs Analyst, Social Communication Analyst, Culture and Sports Analyst, Works and Urbanism Analyst and Education Professional II.

Finally, on June 12, corresponding to schedule D, candidates for the positions of Educational Administrative Assistant, Educational Activities Assistant, Health Assistant, Social Educator and Health Technician.

contest information

In the Health area, vacancies are distributed between 211 for doctors in different specialties, 69 for nurses, 64 for community health agents, 58 for health assistants (30 nursing assistants, 18 pharmacy assistants and 10 oral health assistants) , 50 for agents to combat endemic diseases, 23 for dentists and 133 for health technicians (87 nursing technicians, two occupational nursing technicians, 10 orthopedic immobilization technicians, ten radiology technicians, ten laboratory technicians and four technicians in necropsy).

The competition also offers six vacancies for art therapists, one for biologist, five for biomedical and one for intensive care nurse, in addition to two for physical education professionals.

In Education, there are 194 vacancies for teachers of specific subjects, 200 to assist in educational activities and 100 for educational support agents.

In the area of ​​social assistance, there are 62 vacancies for analysts in social matters, distributed between 25 for social workers, 12 for pedagogues and 25 for psychologists. In the position of analyst in culture and sport, there are 45 vacancies for professionals in physical education and 45 for social educators.

For infrastructure, in the positions of analyst in works and urbanism, there are seven vacancies for architect, 29 for civil engineer, two for electrical engineer, one for technologist in building construction and one for technologist in land road construction.

Calendar of exams for the Goiânia City Hall Contest

Schedule B (05/22)

Educational Support Agent

Schedule C (05/06)

Social Affairs Analyst

Social Communications Analyst

Culture and Sports Analyst

Analyst in Construction and Urbanism

Education Professional II

Schedule D (06/12)

Educational Administrative Assistant

Educational Activities Assistant

Health Assistant

Social educator

Health Technician

Schedule E (06/26)

Health Specialist

Doctor

