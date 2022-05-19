See reasons that make yogurt an ally in weight loss

Yogurt is a great option for those looking to eat well and lose weight. Versatile, it can be included in your menu for breakfast, afternoon or post-workout snack, supper and even be used as an ingredient to make some recipes healthier and less caloric – stroganoff, for example, replacing cream of milk. milk.

1. PROTEINS

Nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for preparing the Menus for Weight Loss, from Live well, has already explained that the nutrient plays an important role in the diet of those seeking to reduce body fat. Proteins are slow to digest and make you feel fuller (which makes you take longer to feel hungry). In addition, they help prevent insulin spikes, a hormone that encourages the storage of body fat.

2. CALCIUM

A review of studies published in International Journal of Obesity shows that people who regularly consume yogurt have a lower BMI (body mass index) and accumulation of abdominal fat compared to those who do not eat dairy. According to research, one of the reasons for this is the presence of proteins and calcium in the food.

Famous for maintaining good bone health, calcium has a positive effect on weight loss by reducing the absorption of fat in the intestine and also because the low consumption of the mineral favors an increase in the level of vitamin D and parathyroid hormone (PTH) in the blood. . As explained by VivaBem columnist Paola Machado, these substances play an important role in the control of adipose tissue (fat) cells.

3. GOOD BACTERIA

Yogurt is probiotic, that is, it has good bacteria that contribute to the proper functioning of the intestine and help keep the intestinal microbiota (population of microorganisms) healthy — something important for weight control, as these bacteria play a role in metabolism. , digestion, absorption of energy and nutrients, and even mood (which helps stave off emotional hunger).

How to choose a good yogurt? Always opt for the whole product, which does not contain sugar, honey or sweeteners. The healthiest products are the ones that have only milk and milk yeast on the ingredient list. Victor Machado has already helped the Live well to draw up a ranking of the best yogurts in the supermarket. Check out!

Weight Loss Menus

These tips are in this Thursday’s VivaBem newsletter (05/18) — register here to receive them — and are part of Menus for Emagrecer, an exclusive project for subscribers UOL, which every Saturday receive 5 unpublished menus, prepared by nutritionist Victor Machado. Subscribers still receive a shopping list and a recipe every week, can ask questions with nutritionists and read other tips to have a more balanced diet. Subscribe to UOL and have access to Menus for Emagrecer and other exclusive content.