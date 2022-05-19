See tips for not getting sick in the intense cold, which hits the South and Southeast regions – News

The cold arrived ahead of time in the South and Southeast regions of Brazil. It is still autumn, when temperatures should be milder, but according to Climatempo, São Paulo had the coldest dawn for the month of May since 1990.

Along with the concern of how to protect yourself from such low temperatures comes special attention to health. How not to get a cold, not have skin problems and control those pains that increase in winter.

These pains affect people with pre-existing problems even more, as explained by Erico Souza de Oliveira, general practitioner at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz. “In general, the perception of pain is more intense in the cold. But it is even more common in those who have joint diseases, for example, arthrosis, which are common in people after 50, 60 years of age”, he says.

He adds: “Not much is known about the reason for this increase, but joints tend to hurt more in the cold, probably because of decreased movement.”

Circulatory problems also get worse at this time. “Cold generally reduces the diameter of veins and arteries to preserve heat and, with that, worsens the pain in those who already have vascular changes, which are usually in the legs”, says Erico.

It is because of this vasoconstriction that even people with good circulation feel colder feet and hands. “You feel nothing more than the sensation of cold”, warns the doctor.

For the two questions presented, the solution is the same: keep warm. "You have to protect yourself from the cold, especially in the case of people who have severe rheumatological and circulatory problems. We recommend the use of warmer gloves and socks to keep feet and hands also warm", guides the general practitioner.





Does the cold mess with the immune system?

Respiratory crises and infections are the main causes that fill UPAs (Emergency Care Units) and hospital emergency rooms. This makes many people relate the cold to a fall in the immune system. But this link is not correct.

“Immunity doesn’t fall in the cold. The risk of respiratory infections, for example, in very cold countries is the same as in hot countries. The only thing is that we have larger agglomerations and people tend to stay in more closed environments. In the last two years, the risks of respiratory infections increase a lot in the agglomeration and in the close contact between people”, emphasizes Erico Oliveira, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Respiratory diseases linked to allergic complications are more frequent in cold, dry climates. In the case of this polar wave, the air humidity is high and in places like Porto Alegre and Curitiba the rain should appear and increase the feeling of cold even more.





Skin care

The skin also needs care. At this time of year, skin dryness, itching, cracks, acid intolerance is common, even when treatments were already being done and did not irritate previously.

The secret is to stay hydrated. “But it is worth remembering that not all moisturizers are the same, there are products that are more suitable for each skin type. In addition to having moisturizers recommended for the feet, which is different from what people use on their face”, highlights dermatologist Sabrina Negro.

In the case of more severe dryness, medication is necessary. “We use corticosteroids in those regions that are dry for a period,” she says.

In the cold, the desire to take a hot shower increases, but they are not healthy for the skin. “It is important to avoid very long and hot baths, avoid using loofahs. In addition to drinking plenty of water, making an adequate intake of water is also very important”, says Sabrina.

The recommendations and care are many, but the general practitioner reassures the most concerned. "The organism also works very well in cold temperatures, as long as you keep yourself protected and don't expose yourself to the most serious problems. Any mother's advice applies. Keep warm, although we no longer have the obligation to wear masks, medical recommendation continues to be the use of masks in closed and crowded environments, except for food", concludes the doctor.




