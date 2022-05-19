Shooting at a health clinic leaves three dead in the Dias Macedo neighborhood, in Fortaleza | Ceará

Two people were killed at a health post in Fortaleza on Wednesday afternoon (18). A third person, who was also at the post, but ran out at the time of the shooting, was also murdered on the way out of the health unit. According to initial information collected at the scene, three other people were injured and were taken to a hospital in the region. The case took place at the Edmar Fujita gas station, in the Dias Macedo neighborhood, close to the Arena Castelão stadium.

Witnesses say criminals broke into the hospital unit and started shooting. Photos sent to g1 show two people lying on the floor of the gas station. Of the three fatal victims, two men wore electronic anklets. The third dead is a man who was being treated at the scene.

According to information passed on by the police at the scene, the two men who wore anklets were at the post seeking vaccination. Three criminals arrived at the scene and one of them went to talk to one of the victims. The criminal then pulled out a firearm and fired.

According to police, the action was recorded by CCTV cameras. The suspicion is that a fourth criminal would be in a car outside the post supporting the trio.

A professional from the health post who was at the scene at the time of the shooting told g1 that she heard all the shots. She claims that there was a rush in the hospital unit and that she called the police. The g1 requested more information from the Public Security Secretariat and is awaiting a response.

1 of 1 Shooting at a health center in Fortaleza leaves three people dead. — Photo: Biana Alencar/SVM Shooting at a health center in Fortaleza leaves three people dead. — Photo: Biana Alencar/SVM

Sought, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) said, in a note, that activities at the post were suspended this Wednesday after the shooting. The folder mentions three dead and one injured, and states that residents of the region who need medical attention can go to any health unit in the capital.