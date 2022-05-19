Six Warning Signs You Ignore (But Shouldn’t)

sThere are many people who have been infected worldwide with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus who have persistent post-covid symptoms, without any explanation, and claim to have lost quality of life. These sequelae or effects of the disease that last even after healing are a condition known as Covid long. And it’s more common than you might think.

Activities as simple as walking and washing the dishes become exhausting. There are also those who notice the absence of taste and smell. Memory is also affected.

Here are six signs of long-term Covid that, according to the Metrópoles portal, you should never ignore:

1- Fatigue;

two- Shortness of breathe;

3- Muscle aches;

4- Joint pain;

5- Loss of smell and taste;

6- Mental confusion.

Other less frequent symptoms are a drop in blood oxygenation, palpitations and vascular changes.

What to do if you have symptoms of Covid-19:

Keep calm and avoid going to hospitals. Stay at home and call SNS 24 (808 24 24 24). Choose option 1 (for other symptoms you must choose option 2) or 112 if it is a medical emergency. Follow all the guidelines given and avoid being close to people, keeping a distance of at least two meters.

Also read: Covid-19 may be the cause of acute childhood hepatitis, says study

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

THE News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!