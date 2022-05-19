‘Take a coat’: cold can cause flu and cold? Doctors explain – 05/18/2022

A cold wave hits several states in Brazil this week. The dawn in the south was marked by snow, negative thermal sensation and incidents caused by strong winds in the midst of the passage of the Yakecan cyclone, which reached more than 100 km/h, roofing a hospital in Tramandaí (RS) and overturning a truck in Serra do Rio do Rastro (SC).

The city of São Paulo had an average temperature of 8°C throughout the night, but the cold went further, with negative thermal sensation in some regions, such as the M’Boi Mirim neighborhood, in the south zone, where 8°C seemed to be 1ºC, and the Congonhas airport area, also in the south, where the temperature observed was 8ºC with a sensation of -2ºC.

This type of cold always causes concern about health and a question that children and grandchildren ask themselves historically: after all, who gets cold without clothes, can you catch the flu, catch a cold or get a runny nose?

The “million question” has a simple answer: yes. The cold, according to an expert heard by the report by Live well, can facilitate viral infections. The explanation is given by immunologist Fábio Castro, professor of clinical immunology and allergy at USP (University of São Paulo) and supervisor of the Clinical Immunology and Allergy Service at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo.

Influenza is caused by the influenza virus. A runny nose can be a sign of a cold, which is also a respiratory illness and is often confused with the flu. The picture is caused, however, by different viruses. The most common, according to the Ministry of Health, are rhinoviruses, parainfluenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus. The difference between them lies, above all, in the symptoms and duration of the condition.

According to the doctor, the cold does not act directly on the immune system, but it can act as an important trigger. In addition, that stored coat that only comes out of the closet can eventually have the opposite effect of the expected protection, if it has not been properly sanitized.

“This time of year, autumn, is even worse than winter. Several factors are important: sudden changes in temperature; the confinement and crowding of people; the dry and cold air; the increase in pollution and it is the moment that the people take their coats and blankets out of the closet, full of mites. So, it is also very harmful for people with rhinitis and asthma”, he says.

Fábio Castro says that there is a constant struggle between the human organism, through the immune system, against the aggressors of the external environment: which are microorganisms (fungi, viruses and bacteria); allergens and environmental pollutants (chemical agents). Most of the time, emphasizes the USP professor, the organism wins this battle.

“When it loses, comes the disease. The immune system is composed of cells, proteins, different substances that interact regulating, activating and inhibiting, in short, controlling our defense. The first defense is the skin and mucous membranes (respiratory, digestive, genitourinary). Any break in this barrier already allows the entry of these aggressive agents. An example: inflammation of the bronchial mucosa in allergic asthma can facilitate infection and a viral infection can facilitate the worsening of asthma”, he highlights.

For the immune system to function properly, he adds, good nutrition, hydration, moderate physical activity and rest are essential. In this case, the expert points out that, even if you catch a cold or flu, the person will have a self-limiting evolution of three to five days because the immune system has organized a more elaborate defense response.

“Repeated infections suggest a defect in the immune response and must be investigated. They are called immunodeficiencies. Fortunately, they are not so common and can appear in children and adults.”

I’m always cold. And now?

The brothers João Neto, 3, and Giovana, 1, are far from having the autonomy to face the cold of the streets alone, and it is not yet time to hear that old seasonal advice from their parents: “Children, take your coats because the weather is cool down”.

However, despite being careful with all the protection, the children of educator Priscila Cavalcanti, 39, are almost amending flu cycles. Priscila says that the problem has occurred since little João Neto started attending school.

“These are symptoms that keep repeating themselves. In the second week of classes, he already came back with a runny nose. Then, cough, phlegm… And days later it passed to Giovana, who still doesn’t attend school. We treated it. Both were cured. About 15 days later, he came back with the flu, and his sister got it again. And things have been happening over and over again since then,” he says.

This sequenced contagion, explains Fábio Castro, inevitably occurs when the little ones come into contact with other children in everyday school life. This day to day increases the possibility of contact with the virus and of developing repeated flu and colds.

“Which, in a way, even builds up the immune defense. Evidently, a few children may have low immunity, so in the case of repeated infections, an expert evaluation is important”, he warned.

Philip prohaska, head of screening for infectious diseases at the HUOC (Hospital Oswaldo Cruz), a unit linked to the UPE (University of Pernambuco), explains that when a person has the first viral infection, immunity drops. And what happens next?

“It makes it easier for other infections to enter. It opens the door to other infections, other viruses, other fungi. The cold can bring you bad as well as the heat, which causes a lot of dehydration. The cold can, yes, bring a greater number of respiratory symptoms But it’s not just the cold. Some situations make you sick. The sudden change in temperature, the thermal shock: you leave a hot environment for a cold one, for example”, he says.

agglomeration and viruses

The infectious disease specialist recalls that in times of cold, people accumulate in greater quantities in closed places, which can have added heat. This causes greater transmission of viruses.

“Covid-19 showed us that crowding increases the transmissibility of respiratory diseases. That’s why in this cold season we have the most circulating viruses, because there are agglomerations more often. The virus has a lot to do with contact with people and the absence of hand hygiene. When you heat an environment, it ends up not having contact with the external environment. And then that air accumulates. If someone keeps sneezing or coughing in that environment, viruses accumulate inside “, he pointed out.

According to Marcus Villander, president of the Pernambuco Society of Clinical Medicine, which works directly with autoimmune diseases and immunodeficiencies, it is because of this aggregate of aspects that flu vaccines are applied in campaigns carried out before winter.

“I was born in the countryside (Pernambuco) and there we call the cold at night serene. There is popular knowledge that cold can cause the flu. There are some factors related to the cold that can really increase the risk of viral infections. More agglomerations, closed environments, but there are other causes. For example, in the cold and dry period the mucous membranes produce less secretion, which is a natural protective barrier of the immune system. There are other studies that say that the cold can stabilize the virus membrane more and make his exposure longer”, he explains.

Villander indicates that viral infections are more common in the cold, not necessarily because the virus lowers the immune system, as HIV does for example, but because indirect causes, such as more agglomeration and drier environments, provide contamination by the virus and facilitate the breaking of the virus. first defense barrier of the organism, which are the mucous membranes.