Teresina applies 4th dose to people aged 18 and over this Thursday

As of this Thursday (19), the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) reduces once again the age for receiving the fourth dose (second booster) of the vaccine against covid-19. From today, the posts begin to receive people aged 18 and over, respecting the minimum interval of four months from the third dose.

FMS released vaccination schedule against covid-19 in Teresina – Photo: Disclosure

Drive thru vaccination continues throughout the week. The locations will be: CEU Norte and the Parque Piauí, Zoobotanical, Itararé, Livramento, Buenos Aires and Bela Vista terminals.

“We remember that it is necessary to respect the minimum interval of 4 months of the 3rd dose before taking the fourth”, emphasizes Emanuelle Dias, coordinator of the vaccination campaign in Teresina.

To receive the vaccine it is necessary to present a identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccination card. Teachers must also present a current paycheck or document proving their work activity (last 3 months), issued by the institution where the worker works, in the municipality of Teresina. Persons with comorbidities and permanent disabilities must present a report or statement proving the comorbidity, with the signature and stamp of the health professional.

childhood vaccination

THE continues to be held at UBS Buenos Aires, Parque Brasil, Saci, Monte Castelo, Irmã Dulce, Cidade Jardim, Satellite, Alto da Ressurreição and Parque Poti. In these places, all children aged 5 to 11 who need to take their first or second dose will be received, without the need for an appointment.

The other UBS will receive the flu vaccine priority groups: Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), health workers, pregnant women, mothers, teachers, the elderly, people with permanent disabilities and truck drivers .

In these same places, measles vaccine is being made, which is aimed at children aged between 6 months and under 5 years (regardless of their vaccination status) and health workers (in this case, to update the booklet).

Basic Units

In addition to the drive thru, the FMS also maintains vaccination posts in all Basic Health Units (UBS) in the municipality. These places will be in charge of receiving other minor publics of the flu campaign, such as pregnant women, postpartum women, people with chronic non-communicable diseases and other special clinical conditions, people with permanent disabilities and truck drivers.