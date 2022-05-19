The Last of Us Remake may be released in late 2022

In April 2021, renowned journalist Jason Schreier took the community by surprise when he revealed that Naughty Dog would be developing the alleged remake of the first The Last of Us. Until then, nothing was announcedbut insider and journalist Jeff Grubb says the production will be released in late 2022.

Speaking on the latest episode of the “Kinda Funny Games” podcast, Grubb and other guests debated the upcoming big releases when he hinted that the remake will be released before 2023. As much as nothing has been made official by Sony, the reporter seems pretty confident about it. the project.

I keep hearing that The Last of Us remake will be released this year […] on year-end vacations. It’s probably one of the great holiday games. [da Naughty Dog] to 2022.

Last Friday (13), Grubb himself also suggested that Sony would be preparing a State of Play for early June. Rumors aside, PlayStation has confirmed its presence at Summer Game Fest 2022 — which takes place next month. The announcement of the remake of The Last of Us, details of God of War Ragnarok and other news may appear on the occasion.

Finally, it is worth remembering: nothing has been official about the remake so far, so treat the text with some caution.

The Last of Us Remake Might Not Be a Simple PS5 Update

According to a report by GameReactor in May of last year, the remake of The Last of Us will not be a simple update on the PS5 — just as the remaster of the PS3 version for the PS4 was. Check out the details!