This is how the WhatsApp app will look with new update – Metro World News Brasil

WhatsApp Premium is the new subscription plan for the messaging app and is already in advanced development.

As detailed by the specialist website Wabetainfo, the first details were found in beta updates for Android, iOS and Desktop.

This will be the WhatsApp app with new update

According to the first details, it will be a novelty for business accounts only and is optional.

As you can see from a screenshot, WhatsApp Premium will give users the ability to link and name up to 10 devices, so business devices can also be renamed to remember them easily.

In addition, the app also plans to offer the ability to create a unique custom business link. Currently, businesses can already use short links to allow customers to easily get in touch, but the Premium version will allow business accounts to create a differentiated link.

Unfortunately, we don’t know any other details about WhatsApp Premium: when it will be released, what is the subscription price and if there will be more features included in the plan.

Also according to the information, it has been confirmed so far: it is under development on WhatsApp Business (for Android, iOS and Desktop) and will not be released for standard accounts of the app. Check out: