Three men are arrested on suspicion of involvement in deaths at a health center in Fortaleza

Three men were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting death of three people and gunshot wounds on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 18, at the Edmar Fujita health post, in the Dias Macedo neighborhood, located on Alberto Craveiro Avenue, in Fortaleza. According to a note from the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), two of the detained men appear in CCTV footage from public equipment cameras and allegedly fired the shots.

The action for the captures is the result of a joint action by the Intelligence Coordination (Coin), the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) and the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE). At the time of publishing this article, the incident was still ongoing. The identity of the suspects was not released by the ministry. The news of the arrests was released by Governor Izolda Cela (PDT) on her social media. “That they pay in court for the very serious and unacceptable crime committed”, she emphasized.

Two men with ankles were killed, ten days after being released from prison, aged 22 and 31, with a history of intentional homicide, drug trafficking and robberies. The third victim was a 58-year-old male with no priors who was at the health unit for consultations. Another four people were hit and taken to hospitals in Fortaleza. None of them were identified. The Forensic Expert of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) collected evidence that will assist in the investigations.

According THE PEOPLE found, a white car stopped next to the post, and the firearm shots were made against two men who were outside the health equipment. One of the men ran to the interior of the station and the other to the avenue. Alberto Craveiro, where he was shot and died on the spot.

At the health post, the criminals shot at a man who would be one of the targets; he and another man at the scene, identified as Francisco Regino, died. According to information collected at the site, Francisco Regino was 58 years old and was a master builder. He went to get an appointment due to a kidney problem and would take the third dose of Covid-19 at the health post.

The SSPDS reinforces that the population can contribute to investigations by passing on information, with confidentiality and anonymity guaranteed.

