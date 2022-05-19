Three people are shot dead at a health center in Fortaleza

three people went shot dead on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 18, at the Edmar Fujita health post, in the Dias Macedo neighborhood, located at Av. Alberto Craveiro, in Fortaleza. Three other people were still injured. One of the victims who died tried to flee but was shot outside the health equipment. The other two died inside the post. Police teams and ambulances are at the scene.

According THE PEOPLE found, a white car stopped next to the post, and gunshots were fired at two men who were outside the health equipment. One of the men ran to the interior of the post and the other to the av. Alberto Craveiro, where he was shot and died on the spot.

At the health post, criminals shot at one of the targets who died on the spot. One of the shots hit a 58-year-old man, identified as Francisco Regino. According to information collected on site, he was a master builder and went to get an appointment due to a kidney problem and take the third dose of Covid-19 at the health post.

The other injured are three women. Among them, a 64-year-old woman, who was shot in the chest. One woman was shot in the foot and the other in the hand. The three wounds were taken to the Instituto Doutor José Frota (IJF) to be treated. The mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), was at the unit and reported, through a publication on social networks, that the wounds are still being treated and are in a stable condition.

Also according to the municipal manager, teams of the Municipal Guard are working to collaborate in the identification of criminals, who are still on the run. “I trust the security authorities to investigate and hold accountable the perpetrators of this attack, which becomes even more serious within public facilities, especially health facilities, where people already arrive weakened in search of care”, he highlights.

In a post on social media, the governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, determined the investigation as quickly as possible to identify and arrest the criminals.

“I determined to the Secretary of Security, Sandro Caron, the necessary police apparatus, including aircraft, to identify and arrest the criminals as quickly as possible. We will spare no efforts to face and defeat this criminality,” he said.

THE PEOPLE requested details of the occurrence to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), but there was no response until the publication of this article.

Updated at 6:46pm

The information is from the reporter Germana Pinheiro, from the radio station O POVO CBN

