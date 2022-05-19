Understand the new Instagram update that hides Stories from those who post a lot

Instagram has started a new test that changes the story view model for accounts that publish a lot of content in this format. In recent days, some stories have started to be “hidden” from followers, who need to manually enable the display of other posts made by the profile through the “Show all” button, otherwise they will not watch the posts.

The change can be noticed at the top of the screen when viewing stories from people followed. The dots that count the number of stories published are compressed and boil down to only three itemsregardless of the number of stories published on that particular profile.

The possible new update is being applied mainly to profiles that publish many stories. If the user does not activate the “Show all” option, the number of stories viewed automatically follows, displaying the posts of the next person in the queue. Therefore, the user will not watch the publications that were “hidden” from the previous profile and will “miss” that content.

This viewing model was used by Instagram only in sponsored Stories, where the platform user must intentionally choose to watch the continuation of that brand’s ad. Now, the mechanism involves publications by anyone using the social network.

Victoria Lacerda is a journalism intern at the GJC/PUC-GO agreement.

Read too:

– Campus Party Goiás returns to face-to-face format this year

– After becoming unemployed and going bankrupt, Goiás invests in video games and is successful as a streamer