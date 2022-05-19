Understand what is monkeypox, which causes outbreak in Europe

In recent weeks, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain have released the diagnosis of cases of monkeypox (monkeypox, in English). Together, the three countries have already identified 17 infected patients, and are tracking others who may be sick. The United States monitors six people who have been on a flight with a positive case.

The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970 and, according to the profile of currently infected patients (mostly gay or bisexual men), it is probably transmitted through unprotected sex, in addition to contact with lesions in sick people or droplets released during breathing.

The first symptoms are fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, chills and blisters that appear all over the body (especially face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, until they fall off.

Monkeypox is transmitted primarily by contact with infected squirrels or monkeys and is most common in African countries — prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.

Scientists believe the death rate of the disease is similar to that of the first strain of Covid-19, 1 in 100 infected.

Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition (which is considered eradicated in the world) also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.

Although relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.