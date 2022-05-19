Understand what monkeypox is, a disease that is causing concern in Europe

Portugal notified, this Wednesday (18), five cases of monkeypox. In addition, other European countries are already on alert with the disease.

According to the portal R7, the United Kingdom has also recorded seven cases since the beginning of May. As well as Spain, which has 23 under investigation.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which is genetically similar to the smallpox virus but causes generally milder illness, according to the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment.

According to the medical guide itself, despite the name, non-human primates are not a reservoir of the smallpox virus. Although the reservoir is unknown, the main candidates are small rodents such as squirrels in the rainforests of Africa, especially in West and Central Africa.

Sierra Leone, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo and Nigeria have all reported cases in 2016, the last country with a larger outbreak.

The United States also recorded an outbreak in 2003 and identified rodents imported from Africa as pets as carriers of the virus to dogs, which passed to humans. At the time, 35 cases were reported in six states.

The virus is transmitted from animals to humans through physiological secretions, but human-to-human transmission is more difficult. Despite this, it is believed to be possible when there is prolonged direct and personal contact.

The cases under investigation in Spain suggest “contact with fluids”, according to a spokesperson for the Madrid Regional Health Department.

“In general, monkeypox is transmitted by respiratory transmission, but the characteristics of the eight suspected cases point to contact with fluids. The eight suspected cases in Madrid are among men who have sex with men. They are fine, but this illness may require hospital treatment.”

In Portugal, the cases are of young men who had ulcerative skin lesions, according to the General Directorate of Health.

The cases of monkeypox identified in the UK started from 6 May. Among them, four people who identified themselves as “homosexual, bisexual or men who have sex with other men”, according to the British health safety agency.

Symptoms and treatment

According to the WHO (Municipal Health Organization), the incubation period of the virus varies between six and 13 days, and can reach three weeks.

Symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, with blisters on the skin being the most characteristic, but fever, chills, tiredness, and muscle pain also occur.

According to the statement, symptoms can be mild or severe, and the lesions can be very itchy or painful. They may also have enlarged lymph nodes (small structures that act as filters for harmful substances) and a high risk of secondary bacterial infection of the skin and lungs.

“There is no safe and proven treatment for monkeypox virus infection,” warns the MSD Handbook, and that symptoms usually resolve on their own.

Despite this, some drugs can be used, for example the antivirals tecovirimat, cidofovir and brincidofovir.

The UK Health Safety Agency also points out that the traditional smallpox vaccine “can be used both pre- and post-exposure and is up to 85% effective in preventing smallpox”.

“People vaccinated against smallpox in childhood may have a milder disease,” the agency adds.

Situation in SC

Searched for by the ND+Dive/SC (Diretoria de Vigilância Epidemiológica de Santa Catarina) stated that the state does not have any suspected or monitored cases of monkeypox.

*With information from Portal R7