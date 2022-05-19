US investigates cases in UK

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday that it was investigating cases of smallpox in monkeys in the UK. The concern is because the animals can transmit the disease and it ends up leaving the controls of the health authorities.

Earlier this month a case was detected in a monkey in England and since then seven people have been diagnosed with the disease. One of the cases is of a person who was in Nigeria recently, a country that is identified as a potential transmitter of the disease, and the others are of people who had contact with each other.

+ Opas warns that Covid is growing in the Americas and virus “is not going away anytime soon”

Authorities believe they may have been contaminated already on British soil.

Smallpox contagion rate is low

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually associated with travel to Africa. It is often a mild, self-limiting illness that is spread by very close contact with someone with smallpox, and most people recover within a few weeks. According to the British Health Agency, the chance of contagion to the general population remains very low.

The virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the population is low. However, the most recent cases are in LGBTQIA+ communities, so the organization advises these groups to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of the body, especially the genitals.

The World Health Organization rates the chances of an outbreak in the UK as low, but in Nigeria the source of infection is not known and the risk of transmission is high.

Low mortality

Monkeypox stems from the original disease and is considered less severe than the initial strain. The most common symptoms involve fever, headache, apathy, swelling, muscle pain and especially skin rashes.

Symptoms are usually mild and transient, but one in 100 people can end up dying.