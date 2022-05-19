what you thought about him is wrong, study shows

Chances are, you think of your metabolism as a fire, burning when you exercise to burn off calories. But that’s just a very small fraction of what it does, according to Herman Pontzer, an evolutionary anthropologist at Duke University.

Author of “Burn: New Research Blows the Lid Off How We Really Burn Calories, Lose Weight, and Stay Healthy”, Pontzer is the lead researcher of a study that brought “revolutionary” data about our metabolism.

According to Pontzer, metabolism is the work your cells do every minute of every day. You have 37 million of them, and each cell is like a little factory, making everything needed to keep your body running. Some calories are burned during exercise, but most of what you eat is used to fuel the ongoing work of your cells.

The research, recently published in the journal science by Pontzer and more than 80 co-authors, has analyzed metabolism more accurately than ever before. The team measured metabolism in nearly 6,500 people around the world, from newborns to 95-year-olds. Once the scientists controlled for variables that affect energy expenditure, such as a person’s body size and fat percentage, they had a clear map of metabolism throughout our lifetime.

How many times a week do you eat fast food? Not once a week

1 or 2 times a week

3 to 6 times a week

Everyday

It doesn’t decrease as much as you get older

For years, you’ve heard that your metabolism peaks when you’re a teenager and slows down significantly as you approach middle age. But the researchers found that it increases much earlier and decreases much later than previously thought, and that this involves four distinct stages. From infancy to one year of age, metabolism is at its highest, and a baby’s metabolic rate is 50% higher than that of an adult. From one to 20 years of age, metabolism drops by about 3% per year.

So, from 20 to 60 years old, metabolism remains stable. After age 60, it starts to slowly decrease (0.7% per year). This means that by age 40, you’ve been burning calories at a constant rate, about 2,500 a day on average. And a 60-year-old has the same metabolism as a 20-year-old.

Sex does not affect metabolism

According to the anthropologist, there is nothing special about male metabolism. Men tend to be bigger and their bodies consist of more lean muscle mass and less fat. Muscle uses more energy than fat, which explains why men can lose a pound faster than women. Scientists controlled for these factors and found no difference in metabolic rates.

Check out:

Pregnancy and menopause are not obstacles

These important metabolic milestones did not affect metabolic rate. For the study’s authors, this came as a surprise, as well as encouraging. The fact that the rate remains stable throughout childbirth and up to age 60 means you don’t have to work harder to maintain a healthy weight as long as you follow a healthy diet and the recommended amount of exercise and rest.

Importance of muscle mass

The types of cells you have affect the amount of work they do and the energy they burn. A cell in your fat tissue is not as busy as a cell in your muscle, Pontzer wrote. If you have a lot of lean mass, you will burn calories more efficiently than someone who has more fat mass. This is why exercise, particularly strength training to build muscle, can be beneficial.

So, can you boost metabolism?

First, the reality: There is no proven way to boost metabolism. Exercise may increase it a little, but your daily energy expenditure is the same, the study found. Metabolism remains stable.

But exercise and diet do make a difference. Think of it this way: you are burning a certain number of calories a day, but you decide how to burn them. If you spend them on exercise, you’ll be much healthier and you’ll have less inflammation than someone who doesn’t. The same goes for food. You decide how to feed your body. That’s where a healthy diet comes into play.

See too: