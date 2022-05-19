Xbox Series S sold more than twice as much as PS5 in Japan

Famitsu has revealed the lists with the best-selling physical consoles and games in Japan, a land where Nintendo reigns unchallenged.

Last week, more than 47,000 units of Nintendo Switch Sports were sold, which is already above the 352,000 physical units sold in Japan.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold enough to surpass 700,000 units sold and Square Enix’s The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story was the best debut of the week, with more than 6 thousand units sold.

In addition to the best-selling games list, completely dominated by Switch, console sales were revealed, where the Xbox Series S sold more than twice as much as the PS5.

PS5 sales were below 2.7k units, while Xbox Series S sales surpassed 6k units. Series X sales were just 105 units.

Nintendo Switch OLED was the best-selling console and represents nearly 36,000 of the more than 65,000 Switch consoles sold in Japan.

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 47,525 (352,113) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 14,903 (710,714) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,127 (4,632,554) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 10,372 (164,305) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,839 (3,151,727) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,553 (2,641,949) [NSW] The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (Square Enix, 12/06/22) – 6,409 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 5,849 (4,879,799) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,360 (964,133) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,245 (2,025,606)