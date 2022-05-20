10 Underrated Symptoms That Can Reveal Cancer

They are ten. Warning signs that can herald cancer, but that are often underestimated or ignored by the population. Listed in a recent report published by the Women’s Health website, these symptoms may indicate just a fever or even the flu, but experts recommend attention to some of them, such as the appearance of an irregular mole on the skin, a persistent cough or hoarseness.

However, Therese Bartholomew Bevers, professor and director of the Cancer Prevention Center at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, is keen to make it clear that if any of these symptoms develop, the best course of action is to see a doctor as soon as possible. soon as possible.

Here are the ten signs that shouldn’t generate panic, but that can’t be simply ignored either:

1 – Persistent cough

According to the expert interviewed, a common cough should not be a cause for concern. However, if the cough persists for longer than usual or is accompanied by blood, then the red light should be turned on.

“Most coughs are not cancer,” explains the specialist. “But certainly a persistent cough needs to be evaluated to see if it could be lung cancer.” In that case, adds Bevers, the recommendation is to perform a chest X-ray or a CT scan to rule out cancer as a possibility.

2 – Abnormal bowel function

If bowel movements suddenly become difficult to perform, or if the amount or appearance of stool changes, this could be a symptom of colon cancer, warns Bevers.

“It could be a sign that there is a mass blocking the transit of feces. This is a symptom that a person should go to the doctor and schedule a colonoscopy to see if there is indeed a mass,” he recommends.

3 – Blood in the urine

“If there’s blood in the urine, it could be an indication of bladder or kidney cancer, but more commonly it’s a sign of a urinary tract infection,” says Bevers, who advises first ruling out an infection and only then seeing a specialist.

4 – Constant pain

Even though pain is not necessarily a sign of cancer, more attention should be given to cases of persistent pain.

“If you have persistent headaches, for example, it’s likely you don’t have cancer, but you should still be analyzed. Persistent chest pain could be a sign of lung cancer. And the pain in your abdomen could be ovarian cancer.”

5 – Excessive weight loss

According to Bevers, there are some types of tumor that can cause rapid and unexplained weight loss. “As adults, we try very hard to lose weight, but if your weight is dropping a lot without any effort on your part, this is a big concern and could be indicative of a serious medical problem.”

6 – Irregular spots

“A mole is not necessarily a sign of cancer, but if you notice any changes in the appearance of your moles, you should speak to your dermatologist, who will do a test for skin cancer,” says Bevers.

7 – Wound that does not heal

A wound that has not healed for three weeks or more should be cause for urgent consultation. “The wound should have healed after this period and it is advisable that you do an exam to check it”, guides Bevers, explaining that this can be a sign of carcinoma.

8 – Change in menstrual cycle

“Vaginal bleeding outside of your normal cycle can be an early sign of cervical cancer. Bleeding in the rectum can indicate colon cancer”, points out Bartholomew Bevers.

9 – Emergence of a lump

Even if it turns out to be a benign cyst, the appearance of a lump can also mean “a cancer that is in the tissue. A lump in the breast is a very common symptom of breast cancer,” explains Bevers.

“Anytime you have a lump that is new or that is changing, that is something your doctor should look at.”

10 – Difficulty eating solid foods

When a person has any difficulty swallowing, it can represent some types of cancer, such as neck and esophagus.

“People who have these symptoms start modifying their diets, eating softer foods, not thinking there could be a more serious problem.”