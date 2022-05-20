7 foods that help whiten teeth

Teeth whitening is an aesthetic goal linked to the health of the teeth, as well as allowing the person to express themselves more naturally. The dentist can perform maintenance in this case, however, each one needs to maintain certain habits to ensure good results.

Food is an excellent alternative to maintain an elegant and healthy smile. In addition to prioritizing a proper brushing routine, the consumption of certain foods promotes significant improvements. In everyday life these natural ingredients are excellent to smile more safely.

Check out the list of foods that help whiten teeth naturally

Pineapple

This fruit has the bromelain enzyme that reduces the yellowing of the teeth and when consumed 20 minutes before brushing, it guarantees a more efficient cleaning,

Onion

The onion has a lot of sulfur and this ends up eliminating most of the bacteria that cause cavities.

Carrot

Rich in vitamin A, it makes teeth strong and even clearer.

Pass grape

By stimulating saliva, it cleans bad microorganisms and softens the formation of bacterial plaque.

Strawberry

The malic acid present in strawberries fights blemishes.

Broccoli

Broccoli has folic acid, fiber, iron and calcium for beautiful, strong and healthy teeth.

sugar free gum

They also help to eliminate plaque, helping with cleaning before brushing.