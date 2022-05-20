Just as there are many people who hate spicy foods, there are those who love it, but eat in moderation or even avoid eating too much for fear of harming their digestive health.

If you belong to the group that loves to taste more spicy food, there are studies that prove the health benefits that foods such as ginger, pepper, chili, turmeric and others do. Even such foods can increase longevity.

A Chinese study published by the British journal BMJ highlights that regularly eating spicy foods is associated with a lower risk of cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

The study was carried out from a group of 490,000 Chinese, aged over 30 and under 80. This group of volunteers was observed for seven years. Scientists have concluded that people who eat spicy foods more regularly have a 14% lower risk of dying than people who eat them once a week.

Although the study is highly questionable by the scientific community, there is strong evidence that eating spicy foods contributes to unshakable health.

After all, what are the health benefits of spicy food?

Certain foods contain substances called capsaicinoids that are responsible for the hotter taste of foods like pepper and ginger. They act as anti-inflammatories and help speed up metabolism. In addition to capsaicinoids, there are substances such as isothiocyanate (found in horseradish and vegetables such as cauliflower and broccoli), gingerol (found in ginger) and sinigrin (found in mustard), which also have a beneficial effect on the body.

Among the main health benefits that spicy food can bring are:

Improves heart health: the consumption of more spicy spices causes the consumption of salt to be reduced, avoiding cardiovascular problems. There are studies that associate the consumption of spicy food with the reduction of LDL cholesterol.

Melts body fat: spices such as cinnamon, turmeric, pepper and cumin help speed up metabolism, contributing to calorie burning and weight loss. In addition, some foods increase the resting metabolic rate causing appetite to be reduced.

Prevents inflammatory process: Foods made with curcumin, garlic and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties that prevent autoimmune diseases, migraines and nausea.

Combats chronic diseases: the properties found in some types of spicy foods help prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.