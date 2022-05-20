Alzheimer’s, Erectile Dysfunction: What Does the Mediterranean Diet Help Prevent? – 05/19/2022

From reducing the risk of cardiovascular and degenerative diseases to increasing satiety, aiding weight loss and improving constipation, the Mediterranean diet is one of the best options for anyone who cares about health and good nutrition.

Nothing new — it was discovered in the 1950s —, it is often the subject of studies that show its effectiveness in different ways and with different benefits.

“The Mediterranean diet started to draw attention for the longevity and low incidence of chronic diseases of the people who made it their food routine in the region bathed by the Mediterranean Sea, including the south of France and Spain, Greece and Italy”, explains the nutritionist and endocrinologist. Durval Ribas Filho, president of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).

As a base, this type of diet has in its composition foods commonly used in the Mediterranean Sea region, such as extra virgin olive oil, wine, almonds, chestnuts and fish (salmon and tuna).

Also part of it are legumes (such as chickpeas, lentils, peas) and whole grains (such as oats, buckwheat). “They are whole, fresh and natural foods, with a high content of nutrients such as vitamin E, selenium, omega 3, fiber, essential vitamins and minerals, polyphenols, among other antioxidants”, points out nutritionist Maria da Cruz Moura e Silva, from HU- UFPI (Federal University of Piauí Hospital) and Ebesrh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

Why does she do well?

For Ribas, what makes the Mediterranean diet so special is that it consists of a healthy and balanced diet, rich in fresh and natural foods, such as fruits, vegetables and monounsaturated fats (such as olive oil, which is even used to accompany breads). instead of butter).

Meat, dairy products and wine should be consumed in moderation and herbs and spices are used in place of salt. “This combination of nutrients provides a balance in the diet and can reflect on disease prevention and even weight loss”, emphasizes the endocrinologist.

Assistance leader of the Food Service of Hospital Sírio-Libanês, nutritionist Adriana Yamaguti points out that whole grain foods promote satiety and their fibers help control food intake, reduce the risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, increased cholesterol and some types of cancer.

“In addition, the trend is to reduce the LDLthe “bad” cholesterol, the triglycerides and it is a strategy to also improve visceral fat, that is, the composition of this diet facilitates the reduction of abdominal fat and, therefore, cardiac events such as heart attack and stroke have a greatly reduced risk”, says the nutritionist Vanderli Marchiori, from Sban (Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition).

There is also the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases. According to Ribas, in aging there is a deterioration of body functions and there is an increase in inflammation. It is in this aspect that the Mediterranean diet, rich in antioxidants, can help to contain the advance of physical debilitation and cognitive decline.

Also according to the president of Abran, the diet can also alter the intestinal microbiota, which would lead to a potential reduction in the risk of intestinal cancer, or even insulin resistance, in addition to fat accumulation in liver cells and improvement in reasoning skills.

Mediterranean diet prioritizes vegetables, fish, nuts and olive oil Image: iStock

What are the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, according to studies?

Prevent Alzheimer’s: a research carried out in 2009 by Columbia University (USA) showed that, as the diet is rich in foods with omega 3, it acts on the brain, improving concentration, memory, learning, motivation, mood and reaction speed. It also contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidant substances that protect healthy cells from the oxidizing action of free radicals (molecules responsible for aging).

Increases chance of success in IVF: A 2018 study published in the journal Human Reproduction showed that higher consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, fish, dairy and wine, as well as a limited intake of red meat, sweets, fried foods and fats, can increase the odds. of women up to 35 years of age to become pregnant.

Protects the body from air pollution: a study by New York University also in 2018 linked diet to a lower risk of damage from pollution. Antioxidants may be responsible for protection.

Helps reduce bone loss in individuals with osteoporosis: a study from the University of East Anglia, in England, showed that volunteers who followed the Mediterranean menu had an increase in bone density at the femoral neck (a region particularly sensitive to osteoporosis).

Improves symptoms of psoriasis: research carried out at Hospital Mondor, in France, points out that following the diet can delay the progression of symptoms of psoriasis (chronic skin disease, characterized by red and whitish patches).

Extends life: A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2018 points out that diet reduces the risk of death and brings benefits to old age, once associated with the practice of physical activities.

Reduces stroke risk in women: The American Heart Association’s Stroke magazine published in 2018 that the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of stroke by up to 22% in women over 40 years old.

Decreases the risk of women developing type 2 diabetes: Also in 2020, the journal Jama published a study that pointed out that the Mediterranean diet could reduce the risks of women developing type 2 diabetes, due to biomarkers such as insulin resistance, BMI (Body Mass Index), adiposity, HDL and inflammation.

Improves Cognitive Functions: In 2020, a study published in the journal Experimental Gerontology found that diet-adhering adults over 79 and without dementia had better cognitive function over the years.

Decreases risk of diabetes, cancer and atherosclerosis: in 2020, a survey published in the journal BMJ gut found that diet can inhibit the production of inflammatory chemicals related to loss of cognitive function and prevent the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and atherosclerosis, as well as altering the microbiota intestinal.

Allied in the fight against erectile dysfunction: in 2021, a study carried out by the University of Athens, Greece, concluded that the diet may be beneficial for men suffering from erectile dysfunction and high blood pressure (which increases the risk of developing erection problems by twice). This diet is associated with greater physical capacity, good arterial health, better blood flow, higher testosterone levels and stronger erections.

Reduces the risks of preeclampsia: this year, a study by Johns Hopkins University (USA) concluded that adopting a Mediterranean diet during pregnancy can reduce the risk of preeclampsia (gestational hypertension) by at least 20%.

Helps control reflux: A study published in 2017 in the journal JAMA showed that people who ate the Mediterranean diet had fewer symptoms of laryngopharyngeal reflux (when the secretion reaches the throat), such as excess mucus in the throat, persistent cough and heartburn.

Food prices can make the diet unfeasible

Despite being highly recommended because of its benefits, the Mediterranean diet is not cheap. The price of food, according to Ribas, can be an impediment to following the food plan to the letter. “This is the case with fish and olive oil”, he says.

Another disadvantage is the difficulty for some people to adapt, as there are no exact amounts of food to be consumed, like other diets, but a balanced menu, among the suggested foods. Therefore, the supervision of a professional is important. “So that you don’t give up on the diet, because the results are medium and long term and propose not only weight loss, but a change in habits and lifestyle”, he says.