Blumenau polyclinic doctor sold medicines for R$ 1,200 to SUS patients, says police

A doctor from the public network of Blumenau is the subject of an investigation that investigates the irregular sale of medicines to SUS patients. Police carried out a search and seizure warrant at his private office late Thursday afternoon (19). Documents and medicine were collected and he is still free.

According to the Civil Police, the man works at the polyclinic and referred some patients to the private office in order for them to acquire the medicines he prescribed. However, these were medicines provided for free in the public health network or that could simply be purchased at pharmacies.

One of these was sold for around BRL 1,200, according to the investigation.

The investigations indicate that the medicines sold irregularly by the doctor were not free samples or diverted from the public network. According to the police, the clinic checks with suppliers and resells it to patients, which is a crime.

— The patients reported that the doctor claimed that the medication was not provided by the SUS and the only way to obtain it would be through a private clinic, an opportunity in which he indicated the clinic itself, passing the secretary’s name and telephone number, to purchase the medication. medication — explains delegate Bruno Effori.

The police seized the doctor’s sales control documents and spreadsheets. If the suspicions are confirmed, he should be framed in the crime of passive corruption. The Health Surveillance participated in the action in the private office and fined the clinic for illegally selling medication. Some medicines ended up being withdrawn.

Investigations continue to identify other patients who would have been directed from the public network to the investigated’s private clinic.

The city hall of Blumenau has asked the Municipal Attorney General’s Office for “an internal investigation to investigate possible irregularities in the conduct of the professional cited by the Civil Police”.

