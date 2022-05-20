‘Bolsolão do SUS’ bomb in the networks after Bolsonaro uses money from health to benefit allies

Users also cited the accumulation of corruption schemes in the current government. Check out the reactions on the ‘Bolsolão do SUS’ and remember other irregularities of the current government

support the 247

ICL

247 – Internautas foram nesta quinta-feira (19) ao Twitter repudiar a iniciativa da gestão de Jair Bolsonaro de usar dinheiro do Fundo Nacional de Saúde (FNS) para beneficiar políticos aliados, principalmente, os membros do bloco partidário chamado centrão. Users also cited the accumulation of corruption schemes in the current government.

“Brazil doesn’t go a day without a corruption scandal!” said federal deputy Henrique Fontana (PT-RS).

One person wrote: “the biggest pandemic of the century and Jair Bolsonaro and allies using SUS money to buy support”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The Bolsolão of SUS cost lives! Lives! Genocide!”, stated the profile.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Federal deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP) highlighted that “public hospitals lack medicines, while Centrão is supplied with R$ 7.4 billion”.

One person wrote: “the only paved road opened by misrule is the path to corruption”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

other schemes

Users also recalled other government corruption schemes. One of them was Bolsolão do Asfalto – the contractor Engefort won most of the paving bids under Bolsonaro in different bids in which it participated alone or in the company of a shell company

Another scheme was Bolsolão do Busão – a bid by the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) foresees a cost up to 55% higher, or R$ 732 million more, for the acquisition of 3,800 school buses.

The Bolsolão of the MEC was also mentioned by netizens – the former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro said that the government prioritizes, in the release of funds, city halls with requests negotiated by two pastors (with no position in the federal administration).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Users also cited Bolsolão da Vacina, in reference to the corrupt practices discovered by the Covid CPI – the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry asked authorities for 80 indictments, including Bolsonaro.

After the pocket of the vaccine, pocket of the bus, pocket of the MEC, now it’s the turn of the pocket of the SUS. During the biggest pandemic in our history, Bolsonaro used health money to buy support from deputies. Brazil doesn’t go a day without a corruption scandal! #BOLSOLÃODOSUS — Henrique Fontana (@HenriqueFontana) May 19, 2022

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

BOLSOLÃO DO SUS,

VACCINE POCKET,

BUSION POCKET,

BOLSOLÃO DO MEC,

ASPHALT POCKET

…

Every day a different scandal in the Bolsonaro government. Nobody can take it anymore. Outside! — Alessandro Molon 🇺🇸 (@alessandromolon) May 19, 2022

Bolsonaro used SUS money, during the biggest health crisis we are experiencing, to BUY congressional deputies. And the media talking about Lula’s wedding expenses. SUS BOLSOLÃO cost lives! LIVES! GENOCIDA! https://t.co/6jCmHUYNyb — Monica Benicio (@monica_benicio) May 19, 2022

SUS pocket Yet another government scandal that has the nerve to say it has no corruption. In public hospitals there is a lack of medicines, while the Centrão is supplied with R$ 7.4 billion. There is little corruption. — Ivan Valente (@Ivan Valente) May 19, 2022

steal in education

Steal on school transport

steal on asphalt

steal in health BOLSOLÃO DO SUS BOLSOLÃO DO MEC

POCKET BUS

ASPHALT POCKET It’s the government without corruption, right? — abocadelobo 🇺🇸 (@abocadelobo) May 19, 2022

BOLSOLÃO DO SUS. The only paved road opened by misrule is the path to corruption. https://t.co/hwqXWMQHOm — THE IBAMA FISCAL (@fiscaldoibama) May 19, 2022

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING