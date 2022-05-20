‘Bolsolão do SUS’ bomb in the networks after Bolsonaro uses money from health to benefit allies

Users also cited the accumulation of corruption schemes in the current government. Check out the reactions on the ‘Bolsolão do SUS’ and remember other irregularities of the current government
247 – Internautas foram nesta quinta-feira (19) ao Twitter repudiar a iniciativa da gestão de Jair Bolsonaro de usar dinheiro do Fundo Nacional de Saúde (FNS) para beneficiar políticos aliados, principalmente, os membros do bloco partidário chamado centrão. Users also cited the accumulation of corruption schemes in the current government.
“Brazil doesn’t go a day without a corruption scandal!” said federal deputy Henrique Fontana (PT-RS).
One person wrote: “the biggest pandemic of the century and Jair Bolsonaro and allies using SUS money to buy support”.
“The Bolsolão of SUS cost lives! Lives! Genocide!”, stated the profile.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Federal deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP) highlighted that “public hospitals lack medicines, while Centrão is supplied with R$ 7.4 billion”.
One person wrote: “the only paved road opened by misrule is the path to corruption”.
other schemes
Users also recalled other government corruption schemes. One of them was Bolsolão do Asfalto – the contractor Engefort won most of the paving bids under Bolsonaro in different bids in which it participated alone or in the company of a shell company
Another scheme was Bolsolão do Busão – a bid by the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) foresees a cost up to 55% higher, or R$ 732 million more, for the acquisition of 3,800 school buses.
The Bolsolão of the MEC was also mentioned by netizens – the former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro said that the government prioritizes, in the release of funds, city halls with requests negotiated by two pastors (with no position in the federal administration).
Users also cited Bolsolão da Vacina, in reference to the corrupt practices discovered by the Covid CPI – the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry asked authorities for 80 indictments, including Bolsonaro.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247