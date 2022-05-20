Bruce Willis’ wife talks about sacrifices and impact on her own mental health after the actor’s diagnosis of aphasia – Monet

+



Emma Heming and Bruce Willis (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Bruce Willis, admitted it has not been easy caring for the 67-year-old actor – who revealed his diagnosis of aphasia in March – and the two daughters he shares: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, of eight.

The 43-year-old model addressed the matter in a new interview with the website The Bump. “I struggle to find time for self-care every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I don’t think makes me any kind of hero,” she said. “This amount of caring for everyone else within my home has affected my mental health and my general health, and it hasn’t helped anyone in my family.”

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis with their daughters (Photo: Instagram)

Emma then shared a sage quote she heard from one other person recently: “‘When you care too much about someone, you end up caring less.’ It resonated with me and really resonated with me,” she said.

Because of this, the model – who highlights that she is not “the perfect mother” – has come to identify and respect her basic needs so that her health in general is not shaken. It’s about exercising. “It’s a time when I can disconnect and do something that I know makes me feel good overall. I think it’s important to find that thing that makes you feel good and start from there,” she noted.

Emma revealed her husband’s aphasia diagnosis in a joint statement with the actor’s ex-wife Demi Moore and the three daughters they had together: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” they said. “As a result of this, and after much consideration, Bruce is stepping back from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Bruce Willis celebrating the birthday of his wife, Emma Heming, with his ex, actress Demi Moore, three of his daughters and family friends (Photo: Instagram)

“This is a truly challenging time for our family and we appreciate your love, compassion and support,” the statement continued. “We are going through this as a strong family unit and we wanted to communicate to his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you mean a lot to him. As Bruce always says, ‘enjoy life’; and together we plan to do just that.”

Aphasia arises as a result of damage to the brain caused by a stroke or stroke. As a result, the patient has difficulty understanding language or expressing himself, whether in speech and/or writing.

Last month, a source from the magazine people had pointed out that Emma Heming was “holding back” the family. “As someone struggling with health, Bruce couldn’t have a better family. It’s been shocking. And it’s not easy to see a spouse go into decline. But she [Emma] has been trying to hold the line for him,” the insider said of the model, who has been married to the ‘Die Hard’ star since 2009.

