Check out a list of exercises for the cold and without leaving home

Anyone who is used to going to the gym in the early hours of the day faces a tremendous challenge during the cold. The challenge is to face the low temperatures and get out of bed as soon as the sun comes up. So, in order to help you overcome laziness, learn some exercises for the cold that can be done without having to leave your house.

Remember that these are just a few tips and you should always count on the guidance of a physical educator or specialized professional.

1 – Kneel and stand

A great exercise to do indoors on cold days is that classic kneeling and then standing movement. Intersperse the movements between the legs, keeping the spine always straight and the shoulders aligned.

Just kneel on one leg, while the other maintains a 90° year. You don’t have to put your knee on the floor. Then get up and stand with your feet in line. Repeat the procedure 12 times, alternating legs.

2 – Jump squat

The traditional squat can be even more effective if it ends with a short jump. Just squat down, bending your knees to 90° and keeping your spine straight. When you get up, continue the movement and finish with a small jump. Repeat the exercise 12 times and rest for 40 seconds. Do 3 repetitions this way.

3 – Exercises for the cold: high knees

This exercise for the cold is one that simulates a run without leaving the place. Just do the movements as if you were running, raising your knees to hip height without stopping. You can do 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Other exercises that should compose the training

In addition to the activities described above, you can spice up your cold day training at home with these exercises: