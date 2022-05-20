CoD Modern Warfare II: gameplay appears on the internet

The supposed first gameplay of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II appeared on the internet, but in low quality (240p) and without much detail. Several fans of the franchise already have access to content on social networks, which caught the attention of insider Tom Henderson, known for getting the shooter’s advance information right.

According to him, the leak is true, however, it is from an old version of the title (dated between November and December 2021). The VGC portal shared the “teaser”, which has since been removed from the web.

In addition to Henderson, leaker “Ralphs Valve” seems to have seen something similar and even shared a sketch of Modern Warfare II on social media — referring to one of the leak’s frames. Check out:

Modern Warfare II Sketch [Final] This drawing most resembles the in-game screenshot pic.twitter.com/QSkbDYFahv — Ralph (@RalphsValve) February 21, 2022

Many of the shares are being deleted for infringing the copyright rules of their certain platforms. You can’t assume it was Activision, so it’s best to treat this content with due caution until Modern Warfare II is introduced.

Activision promotes Call of Duty Modern Warfare II with ice sculpture

Activision has kicked off the marketing plan for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. An ice sculpture made by the team at Okamoto Studio was used to promote the game. Check out!