Cold season in Anápolis requires care to avoid respiratory problems

The cold has arrived in Anápolis for good and many people are already suffering from respiratory problems. To avoid more serious damage to health, experts recommend caution.

The first, and practically indispensable, step is to keep warm. Whether at home, with blankets and socks, but mainly outdoors and at night. Thicker clothes and coats are essential.

Infectologist Marcelo Daher warns of a factor that often ends up being neglected because of the cold: low air humidity. The condition, of course, has an effect on health.

“This Wednesday (18) the humidity was below 30%. We need to remember about hydration, especially the most exposed groups, which are the extremes of age, such as very young children and the elderly”, he explained to the Portal 6.

These groups need even greater attention from the family. It is essential to maintain hydration, as the tendency is to ingest less liquid due to the temperature.

“These respiratory diseases usually start with fever, coughing, sneezing and feeling sick. Vaccination against Influenza, Covid-19, pneumococcal and meningococcal diseases is important,” he says.

“As the air humidity is very low, placing bowls of water or a damp towel near the bed can improve,” he concluded.

Among other recommendations from the Civil Defense is to avoid closed places with agglomeration, as there is a greater risk of contracting respiratory diseases.