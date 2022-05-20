Cold wave: 9 precautions to take with babies and children on cold days – Crescer Magazine

+



The first cold wave of the year caused temperatures to plummet in Brazil, with the thermal sensation falling below zero in the south of the country, while in the Southeast and Midwest the thermometers also registered a sharp drop. On these days of intense cold, attention with babies and children should be redoubled. After all, they suffer a lot from temperature changes and that’s when they have a higher rate of flu, cold, cough and runny nose, due to the increase in respiratory diseases, which spread more easily with dry weather and because people keep their more closed environments. To ensure that children are protected and warm at this time of year, we have selected some care that parents should take with their little ones — and with the house. Check the list below:

(Photo: Westend61/Getty Images)

1. Bath time

An important tip is not to leave the baby in the water for too long. Before starting the bath, leave the shower on to vaporize the environment and avoid thermal shock between the water and the baby’s skin. This brings a more pleasant feeling to the child. At this time of year, baths have to be quick – don’t take toys to the bathroom, as this distracts the child and makes the moment longer. In addition, the baths should not be too hot and you should not use a loofah on the child’s skin, because it removes the hydration factor that we naturally have in the skin. The best time is between 3pm and 4pm, with water around 37ºC. “If the house is too cold, better dry and change the little ones inside the bathroom, which should be warm”, recommended pediatrician and columnist for CRESCER, Ana Escobar in a post made on her profile on social networks. She also suggests that parents be careful with wet hair. “Children’s heads are an intensely vascularized region and very sensitive to temperature changes. Wet hair ‘cools’ the head and, consequently, the body. aggressors”, said the expert.

2. With baby skin

During winter, the cold leads to a decrease in body perspiration and that is what makes the skin drier, both in adults and children. That’s why it’s so important to boost hydration. The cheeks and legs of babies are the areas most affected by dryness, according to dermatologist Claudio Wulkan, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD). So, to avoid the problem, it is worth paying attention to the hydration of these places. The most suitable moisturizer for each child and each stage depends on the recommendation of a pediatrician or a dermatologist. In general, dry skin does not usually cause major problems, however, in some cases, small lesions can arise, allowing germs and bacteria to enter. In these cases, it is worth consulting the pediatrician to avoid infections and get through the winter without major problems.

3. When choosing clothes

The best option is to dress the baby in layers. You can put a bodysuit underneath, pants and a jumpsuit on top. Opt for cotton ones — especially in the first layer, which is in direct contact with the skin — as wool can cause allergies and dry the skin. Nylon is not suitable for low temperatures. As babies lose a lot of heat in their extremities, hands, feet and scalp get colder. Therefore, when going out, put gloves, socks and hats on the child. There are also some models of jumpsuits that come with a finish on the cuff that allows you to fold it over your little hand, functioning as a kind of glove. It might be more practical! It is worth remembering that it is important to always keep an eye on the child’s temperature, which should be between 36.5 and 37.2 degrees. If your baby starts to sweat or is irritable for no reason, for example, he may be hot. In such cases, remove a layer of clothing. For the older ones, who are beginning to test their autonomy and may become more resistant to wearing certain clothes, “parents can give their daughter more than one option to choose, according to what they deem appropriate. So, even with these limitations , the child feels that he has a part in the choice”, guides Denise de Sousa Feliciano, psychoanalyst and president of the Department of Mental Health of the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo.

4. When leaving home with the baby

The ideal is to avoid crowded places at least until the first two months, when the newborn takes the Pentavalent vaccine (against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b and hepatitis B). Tours before 10 am and after 5 pm are not good, because at these times of day the temperatures are lower, with more wind. Also avoid going out with the child after bathing him. But, when taking any tour, it is worth remembering that the strollers available on the market are, in general, very adaptable to low temperatures. Choose one that has rain and cold protection, or buy a personal protector that fits the model you already have. Just be careful not to suffocate the child! Protectors must always have openings on the sides for air circulation. Even older children should also be well dressed and, in times of coronavirus, it is always good to remember that the ideal is to avoid agglomerations. “Whoever is on public transport can open the windows a little so that the air circulates more easily”, recalls pediatrician Ana Escobar, also in a post made on social networks.

(Photo: LumiNola/Getty Images)

5. With fluid intake

Usually, moms and dads worry about keeping kids hydrated in the summer, but they get careless during the winter. Of course, the risk of dehydration during high temperatures is greater, since the heat makes people sweat more and, consequently, eliminate more water from the body. However, in winter, sweating also happens, but through other mechanisms. “When the child is very warm at a temperature that is not so low, he will also sweat and dehydrate”, warns pediatrician Neuma Kormann, from Hospital Pequeno Príncipe (PR).

Also because of the decrease in temperatures, it is necessary to have a greater metabolic effort to maintain body heat, which increases the body’s water consumption. Therefore, to know if the child is well hydrated during the cold days, the best way is to observe the urine, evaluating the color, volume and frequency with which your child goes to the bathroom. Ideally, pee should be clear, abundant and eliminated many times throughout the day. Another sign is to observe the mucous membrane of the mouth: “The saliva has to be fluid, liquid, not thick, like chewing gum”, says Neuma. Sunken eye (known as “deep eye”) with little shine and crying without tears also serve as a warning. To avoid this situation, offer the liquid regularly throughout the day and always keep a bottle of water on hand: whether in the bag, in the car, in the playroom or in the child’s room.

6. At bedtime

Dress your child in layers as mentioned here before. Put the bodysuit first, then the heathen and over a very warm pajamas on the baby. Flannel jumpsuits are great options. No covering your child with a blanket, blanket or comforter to prevent him from suffocating. According to pediatrician Felipe Monti Lora, from the Children’s Hospital Sabará, in São Paulo, occurrences of sudden death tend to occur more frequently in winter. “And the most curious thing is that, although mothers are very concerned about the cold, it is not directly related to cases. In fact, the excess of coats and blankets is what exposes children to a greater risk. excessive increase in body temperature — when the system is not yet mature enough to regulate itself quickly — these objects facilitate asphyxia”, says the pediatrician. As the youngest babies still don’t have autonomy over the movements, if the pieces, for some reason, cover their nose or mouth, they can’t get rid of it on their own. So, if it’s too cold, you can use sleeping bags. They are a kind of bag even with the top looking like a tank top and they have a zipper in the front to close, which makes it easy to change the diaper during the night.

7. Using the heater

They can help keep environments comfortable for a good, relaxing night’s sleep, but they can also be villains, drying out the air and putting children at risk. Therefore, the ideal is always to keep a basin with water or a wet towel next to the heater and use the device only to raise the temperature of the room, avoiding leaving it on all night. “The association of heaters with air humidifiers can be useful”, reinforces pediatric otolaryngologist Rodrigo Guimarães Pereira, from Pequeno Príncipe Hospital (PR). “The ideal is to turn it on close to bedtime, which also helps to relax the body, and then turn off the heater, as the room will be closed and there will be no air renewal. the little humidity [do ambiente] it can block the nose and cause an awakening during the night”, adds otorhinopediatrician Vinicius Ribas, from the Brazilian Academy of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology (ABOPe) and the Otorrinos Curitiba Hospital.

8. With the house

Don’t forget that, even with low temperatures, it’s important to open the house every day, ventilate the environments and keep the rooms always clean. According to pediatrician Ana Escobar, the ideal is to air the children’s room in the morning and before bed. In addition, she also urges families to avoid crowded elevators. “Finally, make sure that your little ones are breathing the cleanest air they can,” wrote the doctor on her social media profile.

(Photo: Carlo Prearo/EyeEm/Getty Images)

9. To prevent respiratory diseases

The most common respiratory diseases at this time of year are transmitted in practically the same way: in closed and crowded environments, through the cough or sneeze of the infected, or due to non-hygiene hands. Prevention, therefore, must follow the same line of care that we learned during the pandemic. “The first thing is not to take children with any symptoms to school. Sore throat, fever… In addition, it is important to avoid closed environments, air spaces, and maintain what we have learned for covid-19: distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding sharing items…”, recalls Camila Almeida, infectious disease specialist at the Hospital and Maternity Santa Joana. Healthy eating also helps a lot. “A child who is well fed and who sleeps well will have more immunity,” she added.

Extra tip: enjoy playing with the child

It’s not because the cold has arrived that children need to have less fun. Some games can be played even on those days when staying at home is the best option, such as playing house, play dough, dressing up as their favorite character or preparing a good movie session with the little ones, with the right to food they love. . The days of low temperatures can serve to stimulate moments of reading or for the child to explore creativity through artistic activities. How about doing an exhibition at home? Just gather your children’s drawings and paintings in a hallway, garage or in a room without much furniture. Each child can give their artwork a title. Then, attach the paintings to the wall with masking tape and make labels with the name of the work and artist and stick it next to each one. It’s guaranteed fun!

