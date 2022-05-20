Covid-19 is once again the main cause of hospitalizations for severe respiratory syndrome, points out Fiocruz

The InfoGripe bulletin, from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), released this Friday (20), shows that the virus that causes Covid-19 has once again become the main cause of hospitalizations for SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in Brazil, representing 41% of positive tests.

The survey, carried out between the 8th and 14th of May, also indicated an increase in cases related to metapneumovirus. In addition, the bulletin highlights that the number of people with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections remains high, representing 36.5% of SARS cases, mainly among children.

Regarding deaths, Sars-CoV-2 is still the most lethal, causing 79.9% of deaths from respiratory syndrome, followed by RSV (6.6%) and influenza A (4.6%).

The bulletin also pointed to an increase in weekly SARS cases in all age groups of the adult population. On the other hand, among children and adolescents, the indicator is for maintenance of the stabilization signal, albeit at a high level, in cases of respiratory syndrome.

“The increase in SARS cases in the adult population made the positive results return to SARS-CoV-2. In Rio Grande do Sul, it is possible to observe that the increase in SARS cases is also associated with the increase in cases of SARS influenza A, albeit at relatively low and lower values ​​than those associated with Sars-CoV-2”, highlighted researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.



