Covid is finally rising from masks, it’s not 4th wave

For the health doctor Gonzalo Vecina, the increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations for covid-19, which has been registered in some states, is not due to a new wave of the pandemic, but due to the flexibility, before the time, of the measures that required the use of masks.

“This is all the result of social relaxation and the lack of a mask, and lifting the health emergency decree was a mistake,” said Vecina, during her participation in the UOL News – Morningprogram of UOL channel.

When talking about “raising” the “health emergency”, Vecina referred to the decree published at the end of April by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who in an ordinance made official the end of the state of emergency for covid-19.

It was the decree of Espin (Emergency in Public Health of National Importance) that allowed the emergency authorization of vaccines and the purchase of hospital supplies without bidding. At the time, Queiroga spoke of a drop in the number of cases to justify the measure.

Almost a month after the measure, however, the percentage of positive tests for covid-19 is growing in São Paulo, and the rate of transmission of the disease in Brazil, too.

“We have to continue using masks for a long time”, highlighted Vecina, pointing out the need for the population to continue using them indoors. “What’s happening is a result of the demise of masks, not a fourth wave,” she added.

Yesterday, the moving average of covid-19 cases was stable in Brazil, but only after remaining on the rise for 11 consecutive days, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part.