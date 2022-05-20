Engineers investigate anomaly in Voyager 1 systems

As it traverses the heliosphere, a protective “bubble” of particles and magnetic fields created by the Sun, which surrounds the solar system, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft continues to return scientific data as normal. Or almost. A curious problem in the system responsible for the probe’s guidance is intrigued by his team of engineers.

They noted that the probe’s articulation and attitude control system (AACS) readings are not reflecting what is actually happening inside the spacecraft. In addition to controlling Voyager 1’s orientation, the AACS keeps the antenna pointed at Earth, allowing data exchange.

Voyager 1 and its twin sister Voyager 2 have been exploring the Solar System since 1977 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The signals indicate that the AACS is working, but the telemetry data sent to Earth does not agree with this. Despite this problem, the probe’s safe mode, a protection system where only essential operations are performed when there is a failure, was not activated.

Another good news is that the spacecraft’s signal has not weakened, indicating that the antenna remains pointed correctly at Earth. The NASA team will continue to monitor this signal to see if the problem comes from the AACS or another system involved in collecting and sending the telemetry data.

Investigating a distant problem

Until the root of the problem is discovered, there’s no way of knowing how it might get in the way of the probe’s work. Voyager 1 is currently 23.3 billion kilometers from Earth, so far away that light takes more than 20 hours to travel that distance.

Therefore, it takes almost two days to send a message to the probe and receive its response. Suzanne Dodd, project manager for Voyager 1 and 2 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), explained that the probe is in interstellar space, a high-radiation environment never before seen.

Despite the problem, Voyager 1 continues to collect scientific data and send it to Earth (Image: Reproduction / NASA / JPL-Caltech)

This poses some major challenges for engineers. “But I think if there is a way to solve this problem with AACS, our team will find it,” added Dodd. It is also possible that the issue is not resolved and the team has to adapt to it.

If they have found the source of the problem, they will try to solve it with some software changes or using one of the backup systems. In 2017, when Voyager 1’s thrusters showed signs of failure, engineers activated another set used in its passage through the planets.

An identical copy of the spacecraft, Voyager 2 — currently 19.5 billion km from us — continues to operate normally. The two were launched in 1977 and exceeded the working time planned by their creators, in addition to being the only probes to collect information about interstellar space.

Due to the distance, each year the probes produce about 4 watts less electrical energy, limiting the number of systems in operation. Engineers have already shut down several subsystems and heaters to prioritize the use of science instruments and fundamental systems. The team continues to work to keep both probes collecting and sending important data back to Earth beyond 2025.

Source: NASA