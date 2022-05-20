Epic’s mega promotion offers 4 titles for free and discounts on more than 1,600 games and content

Borderlands 3 is the free game to redeem this first week

THE Epic Games announced, this Thursday (19), its “Epic Megapromotion” from May to this year. The event started today at noon and goes until June 16, 2022, at 12:00 pm Brasília time. The virtual store promises players several offers, including four “blockbuster games” of the catalog completely free of charge, one per week, according to the advertisement. The first free game to rescue is borderlands 3.

Link to Borderlands 3 Free!

Link to Epic 2022 Mega Promotion

What’s next?

In addition to the four free games that epic will offer users one every Thursday, the game store claims that users will be able to take advantage of coupons and discounts on store items of different amounts of percentages.

Each Epic account will receive a 25% coupon discount to be used during promotion time. This one Epic Coupon can only be used in games already released in the store, in titles of BRL 74.99 or higher value. This does not apply to pre-orders or non-game items.

THE Epic Games will also update your mega offers every Thursday with promotional offers and in-game items created by Epic or third parties.

discount games

THE Epic Games Megapromotion claims that more than 1,600 titles and content additional items will be on sale with up to 75% off. Some of the games highlighted by the store and their respective discounts were:

Source: Epic Games