Grief! Famous priest dies after suffering serious health problem

Died this last Thursday (19), the famous priest Leandro Coutofrom the Catholic community New song. The religious was 41 years old. His death took place in Cachoeira Paulista, in São Paulo.

Father Leandro Couto died as a result of central cyanosis, which is a condition of low blood oxygenation. The institution published a note of condolence and informed that he was admitted to the Padre Pio Medical Center, in the same city where the community headquarters are located.

He joined Canção Nova in 2007, being ordained a priest in 2016. Father Leandro Couto became famous on a social network for the page called Frases de Santos, where he had more than 84,000 followers.

The mass of the religious present was held yesterday, at 16:00, at the Santuário do Pai das Misericórdias and his body will be buried in Borda da Mata, Minas Gerais, his hometown.

WEIGHT NOTE

The Archdiocese of Pouso Alegre published a note of condolence on social media:

“Father Leandro Paulo do Couto’s body is being veiled, since this afternoon (19), in the Canção Nova community, in the sanctuary of Pai das Misericórdias, in Cachoeira Paulista (SP).

The coffin will be taken to Ouro Fino (MG), rural Mandu neighborhood, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes chapel. In this chapel, at 10 pm, today (19), there will be a funeral mass. Then there will be a funeral.

Tomorrow (20), the coffin will be taken to Borda da Mata (MG), basilica of Nossa Senhora do Carmo. At 7:30 am, in the basilica, the last exequial mass will be celebrated. After the mass, the body of Father Leandro Paulo do Couto will be buried in the municipal cemetery of that city.

_With information from Pascom/Basilica do Carmo, by Maristela Matos_.”

Religious: Priest was only 41 years old (Photo: Reproduction)
Priest was only 41 years old (Photo: Reproduction)

